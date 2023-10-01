Fashionista Sonam Kapoor is known for her sartorial choices. She has been part of several films throughout the years. After her marriage with Anand Ahuja, she moved to London. The actor is now an entrepreneur and also a doting mother to Vayu.

The actor was in Mumbai on Friday, she attended the press conference of her sister's film Thank You For Coming. Sonam's sister Rhea has directed the film. Rhea Kapoor along with Ektaa R Kapoor are on a mission to discuss all things women. The film promises to tackle the coveted aspects of desire and sensuality of women through the lens of the most relatable girl gang.

Sonam Kapoor trolled for her fake accent

At the press meet, the actor cheered for her sister and also posed with the star cast.

The fabulous five - Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shebani Bedi.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gave raw and feisty answers to a few social media opinions about the film.

Take a look.

Recently, Sonam Kapoor shot for a hair care brand and was trolled for her American accent. Apart from that when she landed in Mumbai, netizens slammed Sonam for faking her accent while talking to desi paparazzi.

A user wrote, "Thank you for quitting Bollywood sonam jee .. U have bought smiles to millions.. Keep doing this photo shoot."

Another mentioned, "Cringe accent, stop it.."

The third one of the view that "Can't understand anything with her trying to put a fake accent."

The fourth said, "What like this voice of yours, It's so put on an accent can you talk like normally."

A section of netizens also targeted her for copying Priyanka Chopra and faking her accent for an international product.

Sonam Kapoor attended the BoF500 Gala 2023

Sonam gained recognition for her roles in "Raanjhanaa" and "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", among others.