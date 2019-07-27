Mahira Khan: Pakistani actress, Mahira Khan, who made a smashing debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, was married to Ali Askari from 2007 - 2015. There were reports of the couple having tied the knot against the wishes of their family. What led to their divorce is not clearly known but, Mahira is now single mother to baby-boy Azlaan.

Aditi Rao Hydari: One of the most beautiful faces in the industry, Aditi Rao Hydari, has given superlative performances in films like Delhi 6 and Padmaavat. In an interview with the Times of India, Aditi had said, "Yes, I got married at 21 to Satyadeep, who was a civil servant and lawyer and gave it up to become an actor. He is a natural actor and is in fact playing the second lead with Emraan Hashmi in Danis Tanovic's next. I met him when I was 17 and that was my only serious relationship."

Waluscha De Sousa: Waluscha made her debut opposite King Khan at the age of 33 in Fan. The diva was a renowned model back in the 90s and fell-in-love with Marc Robinson. The duo got married when she was just 19 and got divorced at the age of 30. As per a scoopwhoop report, Waluscha had said, "When you decide to move on, there is no looking back. Of course, like with any estranged couple, our kids keep us together. They are strong and amazing, I'm really proud of them."

Mahie Gill: Mahie Gill was recently in the limelight for revealing that she has a 3-year-old daughter with a live-in boyfriend. In an interview with TOI, Mahie Gill had said, "I know my first marriage failed, but that was because I was very young and immature at that time. But now I am quite mature, and you know, I share a good rapport with my ex-husband. I still respect him and we do exchange messages often. We are in touch. But yes, I am over that relationship and now, I would love to re-marry and have kids."

Mallika Sherawat: As per a TOI report, Mallika Sherawat was married to Capt Karan Gill but the duo parted ways only a year later.