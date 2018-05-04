The Luxury Kit is offered with the Mahindra TUV300 T8 variant

Luxury kit 1 come bathed in chrome accents on exterior detailing

Luxury kit 2 comes with a heads-up display, glossy black roof, and others

Mahindra & Mahindra's compact SUV TUV300 is now available with Luxury edition accessories kit. The company website lists TUV300 Luxury edition as two kit options and it will be offered with the T8 variant.

The TUV300 Luxury edition Kit 1 comprises of faux leather seat covers, beige steering wheel cover and a 6.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and reverse camera. The package also includes chrome touches on the ORVM caps, door handles and at the lower front grille. The chrome treatment has also extended around the rear registration plate.

The TUV300 Luxury edition Kit 2 comes with all the additions of Kit 1 and heads-up display inside the cabin. This package also has a glossy black roof with bonnet stripes, chrome finish on windows and tail lamps and different floor mats. Prices for both the Luxury edition kits are not listed on the website.

Mahindra TUV300 was originally launched with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder mHawk80 diesel engine that develops 84bhp and 230Nm of torque before introducing the mHawk100 engine. The more powerful engine belts out 100bhp and 240Nm of torque. The TUV300 T10 will be offered only with mHawk100 engine with two transmission options- five-speed manual or five-speed AMT.

Mahindra & Mahindra spiced up the TUV300 range with the new fully-loaded T10 variant last year. The TUV300 T10 flaunts an imposing grill with black chrome inserts. The black color treatment has further extended to fog lamp housing while the headlamps get a carbon black finish. Besides the dual tone roof, the metallic Grey alloy wheels and roof rails add a sporty touch. Grey finish for the tailgate wheel cover and a new Pearl White exterior color option are other new additions.

Interior of the compact SUV has been spruced up with dual-tone faux leather seats and a new 7-inch touch-screen infotainment system with GPS navigation, image and video playback, Bluetooth music streaming and Mahindra's BlueSense technology.