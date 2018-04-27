Mahindra TUV300 Plus market launch rumored in June

Mahindra & Mahindra, the utility vehicle major of the country, is planning to launch the TUV300 Plus soon. Multiple reports claim that Mahindra TUV300 Plus is scheduled for launch in June, while a unit of the SUV has now spotted at a dealership.

The unidentified dealership also displays brochure and it reveals pretty much everything about the SUV barring the price. The TUV 300 Plus, as the name suggests, longer and bigger SUV based on the TUV300 compact SUV of Mahindra. It measures 4,400mm in length, 1,835mm in width and 1,812mm in height. The TUV300 Plus is 403mm longer while the wheelbase is the same as the TUV300. The stretched section of the SUV is clearly visible between C-pillar and D-pillar and the SUV will be able to accommodate nine passengers inside the cabin.

The TUV300 Plus on display at the dealership features body colored bumper while door handles and ORVM caps are in black. The SUV has steel rims with silver painted wheel caps.

Powering the new TUV300 Plus will be a 2.2-litre mHawk120 diesel engine that churns out 120bhp of power at 4,000rpm and 280Nm of torque at 1,800-2,800rpm. On contrary to the rumors that said the availability of an automatic transmission, the TUV300 Plus will be offered only with a six-speed manual transmission. The only variant on offer is christened as P4.

The brochure says TUV300 Plus will be available in four color options – Bold Black, Majestic Silver, Dynamic Red, and Glacier White. The SUV will be packed power steering, power windows, tilt adjustment for steering, central locking, and internally adjustable ORVMs. There is no mention of ABS or airbags in the brochure.

Image source: TeamBHP