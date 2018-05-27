Mahindra TUV300 Plus offered only in P4 variant

Powered by the 2.2-litre mHawk120 diesel engine

SUV measures 4,400mm in length, 1,835mm in width and 1,812mm in height

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the TUV300 Plus at Rs 9,69,695, ex-showroom Delhi. It is offered in P4 variant. The longer and bigger SUV based on the TUV300 compact SUV is already on display in selected Mahindra dealerships.

The TUV300 Plus is aimed at rural markets primarily. It measures 4,400mm in length, 1,835mm in width and 1,812mm in height. The TUV300 Plus is 403mm longer while the wheelbase is the same as the TUV300. The stretched section of the SUV is clearly visible between C-pillar and D-pillar.

Even though the test mules of TUV300 Plus were spotted with black coloured bumpers, the production-spec version comes with body coloured bumper while door handles and ORVM caps are in black. It gets 215/70R16 tyres wrapped around steel rims with silver painted wheel caps. The TUV300 Plus will be available in four colour options – Bold Black, Majestic Silver, Dynamic Red, and Glacier White.

The TUV300 Plus comes with vinyl seat upholstery, all-black interiors, a nine-seater configuration with fold-up side-facing third-row seats, power steering with tilt, four power windows, central locking, an AC with a heater, internally adjustable wing mirrors and two 12V charging sockets. On the safety front, the TUV300 Plus gets Engine Immobilizer, child locks and side intrusion beams.

Powering the new Mahindra TUV300 Plus will be a 2.2-litre mHawk120 diesel engine that churns out 120bhp of power at 4,000rpm and 280Nm of torque at 1,800-2,800rpm. On contrary to the rumours that said the availability of an automatic transmission, the TUV300 Plus will be offered only with a six-speed manual transmission.

Mahindra TUV 300 Plus is priced at Rs 9.46 lakh in Tamil Nadu, Rs 9.72 lakh in Jharkhand and Rs 9.55 lakh in Gandhinagar Gujarat (all prices, ex-showroom), reports Autocar.

Image source: TeamBHP