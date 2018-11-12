Mahindra & Mahindra is inching closer to the launch of its new flagship SUV - Alturas G4. The utility vehicle specialist will launch the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour rival on November 24 and bookings are currently open at Rs 50,000.

Mahindra & Mahindra has now released some information about Alturas - the name means 'height' or 'pinnacle.' The new SUV will hit dealership floors on November 26. The seven-seat SUV will have five colour options - New Pearl White, Napoli Black, Lakeside Brown, Dsat Silver and Regal Blue.

1 / 4







Mahindra Alturas G4 is expected to draw power from a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine, capable to produce 180hp and 450Nm of peak torque in Alturas G4. The mill is likely to come mated to a seven-speed torque converter automatic transmission while manual transmission option will not be offered.

Mahindra likely to offers he Alturas G4 in two variants - base G2 trim with 2WD layout and a fully-loaded 4WD model - G4. The top-spec variant is expected to be loaded with features such as large touchscreen system, sunroof, Napa leather upholstery, ventilated seats with memory function, electronic parking brake and others.

IBT Media/ Ken Sunny

In terms of design, Mahindra Alturas G4 may look like a cloned version of the SsangYong G4 Rexton, which it is. While most of the SsangYong G4 Rexton is intact, the badge engineering exercise has added a toothy grille in the Alturas G4 adding Mahindra ethos. In addition, Mahindra has reportedly also worked on the suspension, ride height and handling package of the new SUV to make it better suited for Indian road conditions.

Being the first premium SUV, Mahindra also wants the Alturas buyers to feel the luxury. For that, the company is reportedly setting up a Prime Arena section in its showrooms. This special enclosure inside the dealership will focus on the premium SUVs of Mahindra starting from the new 7-seat flagship SUV.