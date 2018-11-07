Mahindra & Mahindra is all set to step up its Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) game with a new flagship SUV christened Alturas G4. The company commenced bookings for the Alturas G4 from Monday (November 5) and launch is scheduled on November 24.

The Alturas G4 will be Mahindra & Mahindra's foray into the premium SUV space which is the domain of Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. Once launched, the Alturas G4 will be Mahindra's flagship SUV positioned above the XUV 500. We have compiled information about the Alturas G4 available so far.

Mahindra Alturas G4 – the name

Mahindra revealed the Alturas G4 for the first time at Auto Expo 2018, surprisingly without a name. That led to an array of speculative name that includes Rexton, XUV700, Inferno and others. The company has decided to go for Alturas G4 and it shatters two traditions in Mahindra's SUV naming pattern. It ends the alphanumeric naming style (Marazzo, KUV100, TUV300) and also the pattern of naming the vehicle that ends with 'O.'

Mahindra Alturas G4 – Is it an all-new SUV?

No, the Alturas G4 is essentially a rebadged version of the G4 Rexton which is sold under Mahindra's South Korean subsidiary SsangYong. While most of the SsangYong G4 Rexton is intact, the badge engineering exercise has added a toothy grille in the Alturas G4 adding Mahindra ethos. In addition, Mahindra has reportedly also worked on the suspension, ride height and handling package of the new SUV to make it better suited for Indian road conditions.

Mahindra Alturas G4 – Engine and transmission

Mahindra is expected to employ a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine, capable to produce 180hp and 450Nm of peak torque in the Alturas G4. The mill is expected to come mated to a seven-speed torque converter automatic transmission and manual transmission option will not be offered.

Mahindra Alturas G4 – variants and features

As per the reports, the Alturas G4 will be offered in two variants - base G2 trim with 2WD layout and a fully-loaded 4WD model - G4. The top-spec variant is expected to be loaded with features such as large touchscreen system, sunroof, Napa leather upholstery, ventilated seats with memory function, electronic parking brake and others.

A separate section in Mahindra dealerships

In order to give the Alturas G4 SUV buyers a premium experience, the company is reportedly setting up new Mahindra Prime dealership section in its showrooms. This special enclosure inside the dealership will focus on the premium SUVs from Mahindra starting from the new 7-seat flagship SUV.