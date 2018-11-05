Mahindra & Mahindra has finally confirmed the name of its upcoming flagship SUV. After rumoured names Rexton, XUV700, Inferno and many others, Mahindra has decided to go for Alturas G4 for its new SUV.

With the new name Alturas G4, Mahindra & Mahindra is ending the alphanumeric naming style (Marazzo, KUV100, TUV300) and also the pattern of naming the vehicle that ends with 'O.' The company started accepting bookings for the Alturas G4 from Monday (November 5) and launch has been scheduled for November 24.

The Alturas G4 is essentially a rebadged version of the G4 Rexton sold under Mahindra's South Korean subsidiary SsangYong. While most of the SsangYong G4 Rexton is intact in badge engineering, a revised toothy grille has been added in the Alturas G4 to add Mahindra ethos.

Mahindra has reportedly also worked on the suspension, ride height and handling package of the new SUV to make it better suited for Indian road conditions.

Mahindra Alturas G4 is expected to draw power from a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine, capable to produce 180hp and 450Nm of peak torque. The mill is expected to come mated to a seven-speed torque converter automatic transmission and manual transmission option will not be offered.

Mahindra will offer the Alturas in two variants - base G2 trim with 2WD layout and a fully-loaded 4WD model - G4. The top-spec variant is expected to be loaded with features such as large touchscreen system, sunroof, Napa leather upholstery, ventilated seats with memory function, electronic parking brake and others.

Mahindra claims that Alturas G4 will 'compete with players in the Rs 30 lakh+ price range'. In that case, the new Mahindra SUV will lock horn against Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and Isuzu MU-X. The Alturas G4 will be built at the automaker's Chakan facility in Maharashtra.