Actress Mahika Sharma, who herself is favourite child of controversy, has come out in support of Tanushree Dutta, and has referred her as "Maa Durga".

While speaking about Tanushree's sexual harassment allegations against Nana Patekar, Mahika said that she believes the actress.

"I can see Maa Durga in her. She doesn't need anyone's support as I can see the truth in her eyes. I don't really know what is the truth. But can see how the innocent girl living the pain for 10 years has come out to fight and win. And as truth is with her, she doesn't need any support. She can fight for herself," Mahika said in a statement.

Mahika, who is busy shooting for her upcoming Bollywood movie The Modern culture with British porn star Danny D, also said that girls in the country are always harassed this way or that way.

"I am really stressed. My life has become a part of the public talk. People harassing me because they think in a very stupid way. Some call me a porn actress. others think that I am the girlfriend of a porn star. People can't think of friendship and work. They always need to talk something beyond it. It's an obvious situation that even when the girl just speaks about sex, society never looks at her with respect. I personally feel my country is very illiterate to understand things and keep a proper point of view. Here people only enjoy making fun of other's life. And I don't find anything will change in future too."

She also says that #MeToo movement will never help in India. "Here women can never win against the society which always favours a man. Dutta case will also rest once media moves on. There are many such cases already in the history of Bollywood," she concluded.