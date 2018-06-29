TV actress Mahika Sharma took a dig at Priyanka Chopra, who is the brand ambassador of Assam tourism, for not promoting a popular festival called Ambubachi Mela in the state.

Mahika took to Instagram to target PeeCee while praising another TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi Bahu from Saath Nibhana Saathiya for doing what she was expecting Priyanka to do. On Instagram, Devoleena promoted the Hindu festival that happens at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, and which attracts a lot of tourists every year.

"Thank you @devoleena to promote our state.. It was lovely watching it.. Thank you.. @priyankachopra Ma'am please tweet something for us.. My state assam too.. its our annual fest when millions of tourists comes to state! To visit the famous Kamakya Devi temple.. you are our tourist brand ambassador.. we have lots of hope from you too. Your fan, but also a daughter of Assam [sic]," Mahika captioned the post in which she ridiculed Priyanka saying that she is too busy in her personal life.

Priyanka has been in news these days for her apparent relationship with American singer Nick Jonas. The actress had recently visited Mumbai along with her beau, and they had spent good time with the actress' family.

There were also reports that Priyanka and Nick are soon going to be engaged. Their latest visit to India was reportedly in order to plan the engagement. However, there has not been any official confirmation on their dating rumours.