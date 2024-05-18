And as IPL is nearing its end, Fans are waiting with bated breath to witness the RCB vs CSK match, this is probably the last time when Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni will be seen playing on the field for their respective IPL franchises.

Fans and cricketing genius predict that Chennai Super Kings' Dhoni will be playing his last IPL today.

'Maybe For The Last Time': Virat Kohli Opens Up About Playing With MS Dhoni In IPL

While speaking on Jio Cinema's Inside Out show, the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper dropped a massive hint on Dhoni's possible retirement.

Kohli said that maybe he and Dhoni will be playing together for the one final time tonight as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on the Chennai Super Kings in a virtual knockout clash at the Chinnaswamy.

Virat said, " who knows. It'll be a great moment for fans, we had a great partnership for India over the years. We all know how many matches he's finished and won the match for the team."

"For fans to see him (Dhoni) play in any stadium in India is a big thing. Me and him playing again, maybe for the last time, you never know – that is a special thing. We have had some great memories, some great partnerships for India, it's a great occasion for fans to see us together," Virat Kohli said on Jio Cinema.

RCB and CSK will battle it out for the final IPL 2024 playoffs place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

The Hug moments of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli at Chepauk.



- THE BROTHERS, TWO GOATS...!!!! ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/LLEIptp38f — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) March 23, 2024

Kohli said Dhoni was criticised for this early in his career but the wicketkeeper-batter did not alter his strategy.

"People used to say the same about Mahi bhai . 'Why is he taking the game to 20th over or 50th over?' But how many matches did he finish for India! He's probably the only person who knows what he's doing! And he's finishing the game from there. For me, that's muscle memory. He knows if he takes the match till the last over, he'll win the game. My mindset was different. I used to think let's finish the game in the 49th over or 19th over . If he was batting with me at the end, then the thinking was different. He will take the game into the last over where the opposition team is shivering in fear," Kohli further added.

RCB or CSK: which team will go in playoffs?

CSK are placed in 4th position with 14 points from 13 matches while RCB are seventh with 12 points in as many outings.

The upcoming RCB Vs CSK clash has rain hovering all around the Chinnaswamy Stadium. In case the match gets abandoned, CSK will go through to the playoffs and RCB will be eliminated.