All the fans of Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali waited several years for the couple to turn parents. And finally, the duo welcomed their little one in August, last year. Prior to this, the couple even adopted two lovely kids. And now, the happy parents take care of all the three kids to the fullest. Mahhi's pregnancy journey was rather smooth with husband Jay pampering her and showering her with all the love and care in the world.

The couple's industry friends had also not left any stone unturned in giving Mahhi the most spoilt treatment. However, amid the lockdown, Mahhi's heart goes out to the ladies who have just delivered or are going to deliver soon. Through her social media post-Mahhi gets candid about her own pregnancy and motherhood while giving hope & strength to expecting mothers calling them strong & brave women.

Mahhi expresses gratitude

The actress took to social media to express her thoughts and wrote, "I am very grateful that Tara was born before this COVID 19 pandemic. Throughout the pregnancy, I used to be so stressed out about every small thing. Also, I appreciate all the pregnant women who have delivered or going to deliver, just know that you all are super strong. The year 2020 is going to be a memorable one for all the parents, to tell our kids how they were born and what the situations were when they were inside theirs mummy's tummy!

"To all the brave women I wish each and everyone all the luck, love and happiness. And one positive thing about COVID 19 for us would be that we are so busy with Tara with playing and taking care of her that we don't get bored at all, unlike others. We are totally enjoying this quality time with our little one and all our loved ones... #MotherhoodWithMahhi," she further wrote.