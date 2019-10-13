The maximum number of viewers have taken Mahesh Vitta's side for his heated argument with Sreemukhi in Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and said that he raised a valid point about her behaviour.

Akkineni Nagarjuna appeared on Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and gave some funny tasks to the housemates. Everyone enjoyed the treasure hunt task. Later, he asked the contestants to mention the name of one of the inmates who does not deserve the prize of Rs 50 lakh. Each of them named one and gave their funny reasons for it. Things went well with everyone except Mahesh Vitta.

Mahesh Vitta named Sreemukhi, adding that he does not like her gameplay. He explained his idea of a winner and said that she does not deserve the prize. She thinks of the game 24*7. He is there in the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house to be an inspiration for others and he does not like to be fake like her as it does not win the hearts of the viewers.

In her counter, Sreemukhi said if everyone in the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house says that she is fake, she would accept it, but it is unacceptable for her if he does it alone. Like other contestants, she has come on the show to play her game. Later, she named him and said that she wished he would be saved in the last week. "But I am openly saying that I wish he should be eliminated from the show this week," she said.

The heated argument between Mahesh Vitta and Sreemukhi created a lot of buzz on social media with their fans engaging in war of words. However, the maximum number of viewers supported him. They said that she is fake and his point about her is valid. Some people saw a tinge of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 winner Kaushal's attitude in him. They regretted that he should maintain this attitude from the beginning.

Here is how Mahesh Vitta and Sreemukhi were engaged in heated argument on Twitter.

D Hari Krishna @HariKrishna_19

Mahesh raised a perfect point unlike Loosers Varun & Rahul. Varun never nominated her and Rahul touched her feet Irony is that these 2 are gamers in their POV No wonder BB is a Bakwas show. Unworthy HMs reach finals. #BiggBossTelugu3 During Rickshaw task one can see sreemukhi Oscar level acting. She's forced herself to take the lead in screen space. Mahesh raised a valid point. He may eliminate tomorrow but sreemukhi will not win the show. Mahesh will have the last laugh in this rupture.

Shveta Pals @palisettswetha

Mahesh, after watching the whole episode, you have done great job by asking @MukhiSree . What if she would have said somebody to eliminate. Screen create chesthundi for just saying she should be eliminated.

Sameeksha @Maahii_way

Mahesh's analysis is spot on like alwys! Too much time wasted in analysis&observations. Crct ga game paina concentrate chesi unte Mahesh wud've bn a toughest competitor to Sreemukhi.. He's d only HM who cud read n track evry move of hers n decode her game plans. #BiggBossTelugu3

Muralidhar K @muralia22

Honestly we can say #Sreemukhi is worst candidate in the house.... #MaheshVitta rocks......

Preethi @Preethi69716456

Mahesh told Sree last week also PVVR group are targetting her indirectly, if he really don't like her why was he saying that to SM. Mahesh always talks about others #Biggbosstelugu3

vani sahi @vani_sahi

Worst srimukhi eliminate avvali. Daani cunning game adi worst fellow. Daani edava explanations vinte kamparam vostundi. Chi chi worst fellow adi.

Anu @Amu42406317

Mahesh should have spoken out like this from the start That was what Kaushal did There's many things that are not being pointed out by HMs Manaki endhuku lee.. point raise chesthe bad ayipotham emo anattu feel avthunnaru #BiggBossTelugu3

Ramesh @ramesh75287870

Every housemate except master, feeling about sreemukhi is the same feeling as mahesh, but they never expressed it in the house, everyone mentioned same thing about sreemukhi in interviews..

VıηϮaɠɛ ཞơω∂ყ @VintageRowdy

Srimukhi acting as if she doesnt knw hw to pick on anyone...and she never did anything like this before....ayina i want him to go enti...idey athi antaaru... Nag as usual being numb listenin to all this #BiggBossTelugu3

Why that @HeeZG0ne

Very much valid question by Mahesh. #Himaja said same in an interview..

•✨ ♡Arshi Stuck♡✨ • @YouMeRabbaVe

Em Rahul eliminate avali ani srimukhi chala sarle anindi.. Tinani evaraina ante enduku tattukoleka potundi..

SaiMK @smkand25

Ante Srimukhi mari.. appatlo meeru Rahul meeda pettindi concentration e ga.. ippudu vere vallu mana meeda pedithe kalthonda Ala ela Srimukhi...neekoka nyayam vere vallakoka nyayam Grow up Srimukhi. I want him to go stmt ichavu.. already implemented le #BiggBossTelugu3

DineshChakre @chakre_dinesh

mahesh was a strong contestant back then.. where biggboss made him to prank hm's that he was leaving.. ah tarvatha eppudaithe family members ocharo. mahesh,ravi, punarnavi velantha valu cheppe matalaki effect ayyaru teda ga pravarthinchadam modalu pettaru. #BiggBossTelugu3 sreemukhi is never a winner in my opinion even if she wins.. okka positive quality kanapadaledhu whole season lo.. rale ratnalu task lo encourage cheyadam tappa as a sanchalak. #BiggBossTelugu3

HealthyLife @HealthyLife140

Wow.. Sreemukhi wants to Mahesh to go, Ok Abhi and Shyam Noted this point.. Sreemukhi don't worry they will implement.. #BiggBossTelugu3 .. Not only #MaheshVitta , the same point was said by #himaja in NN interview. Same to same point. She only takes the screen space..

S.A.M. @joy_samuel79

Rahul Fans Asking "SM wanted Rahul to go " But whatever she did, She told on her face.. But #Mahesh Did at her back and Behaved friendly with her.. Believing Himaja and Punn is no #Logic, From Start they are crying on SM.. #SorryMahesha ...

vrajs9 @vrajs9

With Rahul she cleared the air about nominating him. Akkada andaru andarini annaru, thananu andaru annaru She expresses openly in front of everyone instead of wearing a mask

Veerender @Veeren11397

Mahesh e okarito ledu..itu ochi varun vala pina cheptadu atu poyi Sri pina cheptadu. .waste candidate mahesh. Simukhi super ..Mahesh baba pina kuda jeolous tho distance penchukunadu..game lo task aadakapote nila strategy lu chestu kurchovala #biggbosstelugu3

Annie Juvvanapudi @anniejuvvan