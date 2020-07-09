Superstar Mahesh Babu recently watched the German web series Dark along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and children. Bowled over by the series, the actor recommended the series to his fans.

Dark is the first-ever German-language Netflix original series. Its first season started streaming on December 1, 2017. Its second and third seasons were released on June 21, 2019, and June 27, 2020, respectively. It has received critical acclaim throughout its three seasons. The audience was impressed with the lead actors' performances, tone, visuals, and the ambition and complexity of its narrative.

Later, Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram account to share his review of Dark and he heaped praises upon the team. The Telugu actor shared its poster and wrote, "#DARK!! Unbelievably conceived, written and executed!! Strongly recommend watching the original German version with English subtitles (sic)."

The positive review of Mahesh Babu, who boasts of massive fan following on Twitter and Instagram will really boost the viewership of Dark on Netflix. His wife Namrata Shirodkar also shared her review of the film in reply to his post. She wrote, "Mind-bending reality! Makes u wonder is this really how it could possibly be!! 10/10 (sic)."

Dark is a science fiction thriller web series co-created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese. Set in the fictitious south German town of Winden, the web series is about a missing child, who sets four families on a frantic hunt for answers as they unearth a mind-bending mystery that spans three generations.

