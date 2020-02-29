Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest names in Tollywood and it is not surprising to see him getting big fancy pay-checks. Fresh with the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru, the Tollywood Prince's market value has only increased which is going to translate into remuneration.

Well, Mahesh Babu will be paid a bomb for his extended guest appearance in Koratala Siva's next movie, which is presently referred to as Chiru 152, starring Chiranjeevi. The buzz is that the actor has given a 30-day callsheet to the movie and he will be paid Rs 1 crore, per day.

It means Mahesh Babu will walk out with staggering Rs 30 crore for doing an extended cameo in Koratala Siva's next movie. The movie is being jointly funded by Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainment's joint production.

Initially, it was said that Ram Charan would be enacting the role, but he was replaced by Mahesh Babu as the former is busy with SS Rajamouli's RRR.

The 44-year old actor will be having a couple of scenes with Chiranjeevi and they both are part of a song, say rumours mills.

The Dookudu star, who used to get over Rs 20 crore as remuneration earlier, reportedly stuck a good deal with the makers of his previous movie Sarileru Neekevvaru. He had not taken a single penny as salary for working on the movie rather took non-theatrical rights of the movie as his remuneration.

A source from the Industry tells, "Mahesh Babu completed the shooting of Sarileru Neekevvaru without taking any money. He had an understanding with the producers and he did not take even advance too. He was given non-theatrical rights as his remuneration and they are worth of Rs 82 crore, which is the highest amount for an actor down south. It is really a good deal for both the actor and producers."

Coming back to Chiru 152, it is a social drama with a commercial ingredients.