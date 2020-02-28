Dulquer Salmaan is a heartthrob. He is definitely one of the finesse actors of Indian cinema and undoubtedly, he is living up to the expectations of his and his father's fans as well. The actor, as a part of the promotions of the Telugu version of his upcoming film Kannum Kannum Kollayadithaal.

The Okay Kanmani actor is known for his lover boy image and has done films more in rom-com genre only. When asked whether he doesn't like to do filmy in any other genres, or something period films like he does, Dulquer Salmaan said, "I have been offered a period film. Sometime back it was. For some reasons, things did not work out well. Also, I was committed to a couple of other films too. But yes, I will do a periodic film sometime soon."

The actor refused to reveal the title of the film he missed but feels that it is sometimes okay. People guess that it could either be KGF or RRR because those are the only two biggies and period films down the south that have actors from different languages.

Also, both these films have a lot for young actors in plate. He believes that opportunities are also destined and so film. He said, "I can do only what I get. I don't regret not missing any project because I believe that I cannot do anything that is not for me."

As a part of the interview, while talking about his interest towards different kind of scripts, and how he chooses, Dulquer said he steps into the shoes of audiences first. Only when he feels the audiences would love and enjoy the film, he would then sign for it.

Talking about the number of films he does in a year, Dulquer does not more than 2 or 3 in years it is less than half of what his father Mammootty does. It is high time that the gear up and fastens his work pace.