Superstar Mahesh Babu has reportedly earned a massive amount of money from his latest release Sarileru Neekevvaru. He is said to have got 300 percent more than what he earned as remuneration for his previous release Maharshi.

It is known that Mahesh Babu has not only played a lead role in Sarileru Neekevvaru but also co-produced it with Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara. The movie has been made with a whopping budget of Rs 75 crore and Prince has not invested any money in the film, but he has not taken any remuneration too. He reportedly had an understanding with the other two producers of the movie.

A source from the Industry tells, "Mahesh Babu completed the shooting of Sarileru Neekevvaru without taking any money. He had an understanding with the producers and he did not take even advance too. He was given non-theatrical rights as his remuneration and they are worth of Rs 82 crore, which is the highest amount for an actor down south. It is really a good deal for both the actor and producers."

Mahesh Babu reportedly took home Rs 20 crore as his salary for his previous release Maharshi. Now, his remuneration for Sarileru Neekevvaru has grown by more than 300 percent. The source adds, "The producers struggle to pay advances to stars and invest on the production of their films. Now, Mahesh has eased them and found out a new way of dealing. Other stars are likely to follow his footsteps."

However, Sarileru Neekevvaru fetched Rs 103 crore for its producers from the sale from its global theatrical rights. The makers made a good table profit of almost 50 percent of their investment before it the screens. The movie is estimated to have collected Rs 217.18 crore gross at the worldwide box office. It has earned Rs 137.55 crore for its distributors and got huge profits on their investments.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is an action comedy film, which has been written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. While Mahesh Babu played as Indian Army Major Ajay Krishna, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Murali Sharma and Rao Ramesh were seen in other important roles in the movie.