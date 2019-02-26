An interesting twist in the story of superstar Mahesh Babu's Maharshi has allegedly been leaked on the internet and the tidbits about Allari Naresh's role are creating a lot of buzz on social media.

It is known that comedy king Allari Naresh is playing an import role in Maharshi, which is directed by Vamsi Paidipally and he would appear as a friend of hero Mahesh Babu in the latter's landmark 25th movie. Now, a source close to the film unit has revealed the details of a major twist to the story.

"Allari Naresh is playing Mahesh Babu's friend and the story will take a new turn after the death of Allari Naresh. The loss of childhood friend Allari Naresh leaves an impact on Mahesh Babu that changes his life and he decides to bring changes in the society," a movie portal quoted the source as saying about the twist in Maharshi.

There is huge hype and expectations about Maharshi as it is the landmark film in Mahesh Babu's career. The makers have kept its story and most of its details under wraps, in a bid to maintain the curiosity of the viewers, till the release of the movie, which is likely to hit the screens during the summer. This secrecy has led to several false theories about its plotline.

As per one such theory, Maharshi is about organic farming and micro-agriculture. Mahesh Babu is essaying the role of a businessman, who leaves for the US after completing his studies in India and establishes himself as a rich industrialist. He returns India with his friends and visits a village where he invents innovative ways of farming. None from the film unit acknowledged it as the real story.

Maharshi is written by Vamsi Paidipally and produced by C Ashwini Dutt, Dil Raju and Prasad V Potluri, under the banners of Vyjayanthi Movies, Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema.

Pooja Hegde and Sonal Chauhan will play the female leads opposite Mahesh Babu and Meenakshi Dixit, Sonal Chauhan, Jagapathi Babu, Sai Kumar, Prakash Raj, Naresh and Jayasudha are in the supporting cast.