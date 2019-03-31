Superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie Maharshi is said to be facing two problems. Its shoot is not yet completed on time, announced by its makers and there are no buyers for its overseas theatrical rights.

Maharshi is a landmark 25th movie of Mahesh Babu and there are huge expectations about it. Its promos have doubled the curiosity of Prince's fans, who cannot wait for its release in the cinema halls. To their disappointment, its release date has already been postponed a couple of times. The makers have now finalised May 9 as its new release date, but sources claim that it is now facing two problems.

The makers of Maharshi recently announced that its shoot is on the verge of completion as the film unit has wrapped up entire film expect the shoot of few songs. Its first copy would be ready by the end of the first week of April 3. They will be busy with its censorship and promotion for the next month.

But the latest buzz in the industry is that there is no truth in the makers' claim. The team of Maharshi needs another three weeks including Sundays to complete its shoot. They are planning to wrap its pending talkies portion in Hyderabad. The filming of songs will take place in Annapurna Studios for a week. Later the film unit will fly to Abu Dhabi to complete the shoot of some other talkie portions.

Mahesh Babu is probably the most popular Telugu actor in international markets especially in the US, where his disaster movies have also done a good collection. But his latest outing Maharshi is said to be facing problems with the sale of its overseas theatrical rights with distributor coming forward to buy them.

According to reports, the producers of Maharshi quoted Rs 18 crore as the price for its theatrical rights for the US. But no distributors apparently showed interest to buy the rights at such high price. With its release date is nearing, the makers are said to be trying hard to get at least for Rs 12 crore from the rights. It is rumoured that they may release it on their own if no distributors come forward for it.

Written and directed by Vamsi Paidipally, Maharshi is a romantic action movie with a beautiful message to society. Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh have played the lead roles in the movie, which is bankrolled by C Ashwini Dutt, Dil Raju and Prasad V Potluri under the banners of Vyjayanthi Movies, Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema.