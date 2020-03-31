Superstar Mahesh Babu's fans have teamed up with the Red Cross Society to spread awareness about the novel Coronavirus pandemic. They distributed food for poor people on the footpath in Bangalore and Srikakulam.

Mahesh Babu is one of the most popular actors in India and his fandom is gigantic and expands throughout the globe. He has taken initiative on social media to spread awareness and alertness relating to the coronavirus pandemic among his audience. He has also become a source of inspiration to his fans, who are not only spreading awareness about it, but are also providing food to the needy people.

A Mahesh Babu's fan with the Twitter @SagarDhfmOdish tweeted some photos featuring the fans providing food to the people on the foot in Bangalore. He also wrote, "Bangalore @urstrulyMahesh Fans distributed food for poor peoples in footpath today afternoon at Hebbal Great Job Mahesh bro ."

Another with the handle @UnkiliS tweeted some photos from Srikakulam and wrote, "We @urstrulyMahesh sevasamithi srikakulam with Red Cross society srikakulam arrangement lunch at Rims, (Hospital) @urstrulyMahesh @MBofficialTeam @_MaheshSoldiers @PanduGadu2_0 @MaharashtraMBFC."

However, Mahesh Babu has donated Rs 1 crore to the CM Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He tweeted on March 26, "Let's battle the COVID-19 as a nation! I urge everyone to follow the rules put forth by our Government. My deepest gratitude for all your efforts @PMOIndia @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS @AndhraPradeshCM @ysjagan. Humanity will rise and we will win this war! #StayHomeStaySafe."

Mahesh Babu has also contributed Rs. 25 lakhs towards Corona crisis charity for the daily wage workers of TFI. Two days later, Mahesh Babu tweeted, "The lockdown situation adversely impacts the lives of daily wage cine workers. Will be contributing Rs. 25 lakhs towards Corona crisis charity for TFI workers. Requesting all fellow actors to come forward and make their contributions in these testing times #StayHomeStaySafe."