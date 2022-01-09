Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu's elder brother Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu breathed his last on Saturday. According to reports, Ramesh Babu was suffering from liver-related ailments for a long time. He was aged 56.

The family confirmed the news in a statement, following which condolences started pouring in from fans and the film fraternity.

"It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Ramesh Babu garu. He will continue to live on in our hearts forever. We request all our well-wishers to adhere to the COVID norms and avoid gathering at the cremation venue. - Ghattamaneni Family," the family said in a statement.

Celebs mourn loss

Many celebrities expressed their grief and condolences to the Ghattamaneni family.

"Shocked to here this, Ramesh Babu Garu was no more Broken heart. Condolences to Krishna garu, mahesh babu garu & entire family. Om Shanti," Director Ramesh Varma tweeted.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of Shri G. Ramesh Babu Garu. My deepest condolences to the family. Om Shanthi!" actor Varun Tej Konidela tweeted.

Mahesh Babu tests COVID positive

Mahesh Babu tested positive to Covid-19 on his return from his Christmas-New Year vacation overseas. The actor took to his social media on Thursday to post an update about his health condition.

In his brief social media post, Mahesh Babu tweeted: "To all my fans and well-wishers: Despite taking all the necessary precautions, I've tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms."

The 'Prince of Tollywood' added: "I've isolated myself at home and have been following medical guidance."