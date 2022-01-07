Tollywood has been seeing a rise in the number of celebrities testing positive for Covid-19. They include well-known stars Mahesh Babu, Manchu Manoj and Manchu Lakshmi.

Mahesh Babu tested positive to Covid-19 on his return from his Christmas-New Year vacation overseas, while several celebrities in Hyderabad have reported testing positive, indicating a surge in infections.

In his brief social media post, Mahesh Babu tweeted: "To all my fans and well-wishers: Despite taking all the necessary precautions, I've tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms." He said he had isolated himself at home.

He also requested all those who had come in contact with him in the recent days to get tested. Mahesh Babu was last working on the post-production of his upcoming movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'.

Actor Nithiin's wife tests positive, celebrates b'day in isloation

Meanwhile, Telugu actor Nithiin's wife Shalini Kandukuri has tested positive for Covid-19 and she celebrated her birthday in self-isolation at home.

Nithiin, who posted the video of his wife's birthday 'celebrations', wished that she tests negative soon. The award-winning actor, last seen in Venky Atturi's romantic comedy 'Rang De' with Keerthi Suresh, cut the birthday cake on his wife's behalf, as she watched her from a distance.

He also posted a video on his social media profiles and wrote: "COVID has barriers ... But LOVE has no BARRIERS ... HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE LIFE 1st time 'nuvvu negative kavalani korukuntunnanu'." The bit in Telugu can be translated as, "For the first time I want you to be negative." Nithiin and Shalini got married in July 2020.

Lakshmi Manchu tests Covid positive

Popular Telugu actress Lakshmi Prasanna Manchu tested positive for Covid-19. Announcing this on social media, the 'Pittakathalu' actress sought recommendations on shows and movies to watch from her friends so that she can kill time during her isolation.

Manchu had been traveling to wrap up her shoot for the upcoming Malayalam movie 'Monster'. In her post, she mentions that she had played "hide and seek" with the virus before it caught her. Her younger brother and Telugu actor, Manchu Manoj, had earlier tested positive and isolated himself.

Urging her fans and followers to follow Covid protocols, the actress asked them to get vaccinated, and to go for booster shots if they are eligible, to reduce the risk of hospitalisation.

"They say, don't run from your fears, attack them. Well, that didn't turn out well for me," Lakshmi wrote in her post.AShe said that Covid-19 had finally caught up with her after she had successfully played "hide-and-seek for two years from the 'buchodu' of 2020 and screaming GO CORONA GO." 'Buchodu' is the Telugu word for 'monster'.

"I did give it a fight but it had other plans," Manchu added.A"Gonna use some kalari skills to kick Covid's a**." She was referring to the martial arts form Kalaripayattu.