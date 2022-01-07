Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu has been tested positive for Covid-19. Recently, Mahesh Babu's sister-in-law Shilpa Shirodkar was also tested positive for coronavirus infection, and now, the Tollywood prince has become the latest film celebrity to join the list of Covid victims in the third wave fueled by twin threats; Delta and Omicron variants.

Mahesh Babu confirms the news

Mahesh Babu himself confirmed this news and made it clear that he has mild symptoms. The actor also revealed that he is currently in home isolation.

"To all my fans and well-wishers, Despite taking all the necessary precautions, I've tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. I've isolated myself at home and have been following medical guidance. Request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone who's not taken their vaccination to do so immediately, as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalization. Please follow the COVID norms and stay safe. Can't wait to be back. Love. Mahesh Babu," wrote the actor on his Instagram page.

It was around a few days ago that Shilpa Shirodkar tested positive for Covid infection. However, earlier this week, she was tested negative for the infection.

"Finally tested Negative last night. So many emotions all piled up! Happy, relieved, thankful, grateful and so many more," wrote Shilpa.

Mahesh Babu: Upcoming movie

Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie is Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram. The film is expected to be an action thriller.

Mahesh Babu himself is producing Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Keerthy Suresh is playing the role of the female lead in this movie. The film will hit the screens in April 2022.