Mahesh Babu answered a series of interesting questions about his personal and professional life and one of those questions asked by his fans was: Do you like Rashmika Mandanna or Samantha Akkineni?

Mahesh Babu had a digital launch of his 27th movie titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Later he announced an interactive session with his fans on his Instagram account in the evening. He tweeted the link to his Insta and wrote, "Looking forward to answering your questions from 5 pm today!! #QuarantineCatchup."

With the film shoots stalled, Mahesh Babu has self-isolated at his residence in Hyderabad during the lockdown period. He is spending some quality time with his family. A fan asked, "How is your quarantine life with your family?" The actor replied, "It's been an experience of life time. I've done so many things with them that wouldn't be able to do, had I been working."

Mahesh Babu has worked with popular actresses like Rashmika Mandanna or Samantha Akkineni in his previous film. During his interactive session, a fans asked, "Do you like rashmika or Samantha?" The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor replied, "I am extremely fond of both of them... they have been amazing costars."

Puri Jagannadh has given some memorable hits like Pokiri and Businessman. The director had announced to team up with the actor for the third time in a movie titled Jana Gana Mana, which did not materialize even today. Many fans have been eagerly waiting for this combo to come back together

A fan of this combo asked, "Sir in future will you do movie with Puri sir?? Waiting sir." Responding to him Mahesh Babu said that he is still waiting for the director to narrate his story. He replied, "Absolutely I would! @purijagannadh is one of my favourite directors... I'm still waiting for him to come and narrate to me."

Mahesh Babu is waiting to start shooting for his upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. He is expected to begin it once the lockdown is lifted, but there is still uncertainty in its release date. A fan asked, "When is ur movie is going to release..?" He replied, "We are all hoping that things settle and work starts soon. Will let you know as soon as I do."