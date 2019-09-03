Superstar Mahesh Babu, who is now busy shooting for his 26th movie Sarileru Neekevvaru, revealed that acting is the only thing he wants to do and he has been enjoying it since his childhood.

It is known that Mahesh Babu started his career as a child artistes in his father, superstar Krishna's movies. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he loved acting since his school days, "The only thing I want to do is acting. I have to go back a long way when I was a child star I acted and I loved doing what I did then.

Mahesh Babu added, "Of course, those days the intentions were different because I would get summer vacations and I would get to bunk school work in a film so I missed a year and my dad said now you go back and study then come back and act in films. I said okay. I mean that's the only thing I knew so I wouldn't want to change that."

Mahesh Babu recent film Maharshi was a blockbuster hit at the box office and the actor was hailed across platforms for the same. Maharshi also happened to be the 25th film of Mahesh Babu's phenomenal career trajectory.

The actor's box office collection in the past has proven that he is the most bankable actor who has given phenomenal box office records and has been in the industry for a long time. His films are not only appreciated in metropolitan cities but are appreciated in various regions as well, which makes his appeal larger and deeper across all segments of the society.

Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for Sarileru Neekevvaru portraying the role of an army officer. He was recently seen in Kashmir shooting for the film. According to the news, the film is a revenge action drama. The actor was even trained by a linguist to get the pronunciation correct.

Mahesh Babu's 26th film Sarileru Neekevvaru is all set to hit the theatres on Sankranti 2020.