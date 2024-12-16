SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's first collaboration is already the most awaited project, and if sources are to be believed, the Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas might play the lead role opposite Mahesh Babu.

Tentatively titled SSMB29 will go on floors from January 2025.

The Mahesh Babu starrer has been in the news with its announcements and rumours of international actors playing prominent parts, and with the latest news of the global icon Priyanka Chopra joining this project, the film is making more buzz.

There is no official confirmation by the actors as of now about the film's casting, and it is still under the casting process. It would be interesting to see Priyanka Chopra opposite Mahesh Babu if this casting takes place.

SSMB29 will be India's most ambitious project, and the budget of the film is speculated to be Rs 900-1000 crores, as we know about the scale and grandeur at which Rajamouli works, this film will also be a globetrotting adventure.

Vijayendra Prasad, writer of the films Bahubali and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, also Rajamouli's father, revealed at an event that it took him two years to develop the movie's story. The screenwriter also revealed that this film will introduce a new world to India.

Just like Bahubali: The Beginning and Bahubali: The Conclusion, the magnum opus flick featuring Mahesh will be released in two parts.

Mahesh Babu featured in Guntur Kaaram and was mediocre at the box office, but the song Kurchini Martapetti was the chartbuster of the year.

Mahesh Babu will lend his voice to the Hollywood Mufasa The Lion King Telugu dub. The superstar will be voicing the role of the titular character.

Bollywood fans have been awaiting the return of their beloved Desi Girl. She last featured in the film The White Tiger, released in 2021, and was seen in Hollywood movies like Heads of State and The Bluff and in 2023's Love Again.