Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal and a host of other Telugu celebs are shocked and saddened by the death of popular comedy actor Jaya Prakash Reddy.

Having made his acting debut with Venkatesh's 1988 film Brahma Puthrudu, Jaya Prakash Reddy acted in over 100 movies in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada languages. He essayed a variety of roles including comics and villains. He made a separate fanbase for himself with his flawless Rayalaseema-slang and unique mannerism. He was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which hit screens on January 10, 2020.

Jaya Prakash Reddy worked with all the leading Tollywood stars like Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Venkatesh, Pawan Kalyan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu, Junior NTR, Ram Charan Allu Arjun, Ravi Teja and others. The news about his sudden death was a big shock for many people in the film industry, who took to Twitter to offer their condolences to his bereaved family members and fans.

Here are some celebs' tweets on Jaya Prakash Reddy's death:

Mahesh Babu: Saddened by the passing of #JayaPrakashReddy garu. One of TFI's finest actor-comedians. Will always cherish the experience of working with him. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.

Jr NTR: అద్భుతమైన నటనతో అందరినీ అలరించిన జయప్రకాష్ రెడ్డి గారు ఇక లేరు అనే వార్త బాధాకరం. ఆయన ఆత్మ కు శాంతి కలగాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను. Rest in Peace sir Jayaprakash Reddy Garu Folded hands

Allu Arjun: Saddened to know that Jaya Prakash Reddy Garu is no more . Condolences to the family, near & dear ones. May he Rest in Peace.

Chiranjeevi Konidela: Deeply pained at the demise of Sri.Jayaprakashreddy garu.

Nagarjuna Akkineni: He was a fine gentle man mr. Jaiprakash reddy Garu .. my condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace Folded hands

Venkatesh Daggubati: I am extremely sad to hear about the sudden demise of my dear friend #Jayaprakashreddy garu. We were such a great combination on screen. Will definitely miss him. #RIP Folded hands Crying face Praying for his family and loved ones Broken heart

Ravi Teja: Very sad to hear about #JayaPrakashReddy garu. I used to fondly call him Mama. This is a huge loss for all of us. My condolences to the family and loved ones. Rest in peace Mama Folded hands

Ram Pothineni: Dear #Jayaprakashreddy garu..thank you for keeping us entertained..was always in awe of you from the day I met you on the sets of Ready..Rest in peace now sir. Love.. #RAPO

Sudheer Babu: Woke up to a terrible news. Rest in peace sir. #JayaprakashReddy

SS Rajamouli: Shocked & saddened to know about the sudden demise of #JayaPrakashReddy garu. Had great times working with him. Thanks for entertaining us with your versatility by portraying some memorable comedy and villian roles over the decades. May your soul rest in peace Folded hands

Sree Vishnu: Deeply saddened and shocked by the news to hear the passing away of #Jayaprakashreddy garu. May God give strength to his Family & loved ones. Thank you for always keeping us entertained. Rest In Peace sir!

Meka Srikanth: Saddened to hear about the sudden demise of #JayaprakashReddy garu..! May your soul rest in peace Folded hands

SaiKumar: Deeply pained by sudden demise of #JayaPrakashReddy garu. My condolences to family and fans. #Omshati

Riteish Deshmukh: Thank you for all the entertainment #Jayaprakashreddy garu.. deepest condolences, prayers & strength to the family and the loved ones. #RIP

Genelia Deshmukh: RIP #Jayaprakashreddy garu .. Remembering fondly our great times at shoots.. Was always fun interacting with you.. Prayers and strength to the family

Sunil: Saddened to hear the sudden demise of #JayaPrakashReddy Garu. May his soul rest in peace and my condolences for his dear ones. You will be remembered forever sir

Pranitha Subhash: Such a huge loss to #Telugu cinema, Om Shanti Folded hands #JayaPrakashReddy

Kajal Aggarwal: Om Shanti #Jayaprakashreddy Garu Folded hands condolences your his family.

Hansika Motwani: Thank you for all the entertainment #Jayaprakashreddy garu..Will always cherish the moments that we shared on sets .deepest condolences, prayers & strength to the family and the loved ones. #RIP

Lakshmi Manchu: It's a shock to know the Sudden demise of my fvt. Sr. Artist #JayaprakashReddy garu. He gave his all on set and on stage. A great loss to our industry. Deepest condolences to his family members. May his soul rest in peace

Gopichandh Malineni: Very shocking and sad to hear sudden demise of versatile actor #JayaPrakashReddy Garu .May his soul rest in peace!! will miss u sir

Surender Reddy: Deeply saddened by the demise of brilliant actor #Jayaprakashreddy Garu. My heartfelt condolences to the family and dearest ones.Rest In Peace sir.

Radha Krishna Kumar: Very Sad to hear about the sudden demise of the versatile senior actor #JayaPrakashReddy garu. An extraordinary actor of our era. All his roles are irreplaceable. May his soul rest in peace. You will be missed sir. #RipJayaprakashReddyGaru

Meher Ramesh: Rest In Peace Folded hands Acting Legend #JayaPrakashReddy garu Theatre Performing arts &Telugu Films miss his versatility &laughs :( My deepest condolences to his Family

Malavika Avinash: A master of multiple Telugu dialects especially the Rayalseema slang, he will be remembered for the several characters he played in Telugu films! Om Shanti! #JayaprakashReddy garu

Pradeep Machiraju: Rest in peace sir Folded hands #Jayaprakashreddy garu will be remembered for his versatility in acting.. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones

Bandla Ganesh: Very sad to hear sudden demise of #JayaPrakashReddy Garu .May his soul rest in peace!! will miss u sir

Thaman S: #rip #Jayaprakashreddy gaaru Strength to the family

SatyaDev: Saddened by the demise of our own Legendary actor #JayaPrakashReddy garu. You are irreplaceable sir, will miss you. Rest in peace Sir.

Mehreen Pirzada: Saddened about the untimely demise of #JayaPrakashReddy Garu. Huge loss to the industry. Rest in Peace sir

Geetha Arts: Saddened to hear the sudden demise of #JayaPrakashReddy garu, one of the finest actor & comedian. our deepest condolences to the family. Rest in peace sir.

DVV Entertainment: Shocked and distressed to hear about the sudden demise of the great actor #JayaPrakashReddy garu. May his soul rest in peace!

AK Entertainments: Our heartfelt condolences to the family of #Jayaprakashreddy garu. We have lost one of the finest actors of Telugu Cinema. Rest in Peace Sir!

Lahari Music: Popular Telugu Actor #JayaPrakashReddy passed away this morning due to Cardiac arrest May his soul RIP!

Aditya Music: Saddened to hear that the great actor #JayaPrakashReddy garu has passed away. Our deepest condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace.

N Chandrababu Naidu: Telugu cinema and theatre has lost a gem today with the demise of Jayaprakash Reddy Garu. His versatile performances over several decades have given us many a memorable cinematic moments. My heart goes out to his family and friends in this hour of grief. #JayaPrakashReddy

Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka): Very Sad to hear about the sudden demise of the teacher turn versatile actor & #JayaPrakashReddy garu. May his soul rest in peace Folded hands My condolences to their family members, Great loss to film industry. #RestInPeace @ItsSumaKanakala @HeroManoj1 @alluarjun @urstrulyMahesh