Popular Telugu comedian Jaya Prakash Reddy passed away at his residence in Guntur following a heart attack on Tuesday morning (September 8). He was 74. His death has shocked many of his fans.

Jaya Prakash Reddy was born in Sirvel, of Kurnool district in the state of Andhra Pradesh. He worked as a sub-inspector of police before entering the Telugu film industry. In his 40s, he made his acting debut with Venkatesh's 1988 film Brahma Puthrudu. Later, he went on to six movies of Venkatesh and Nandamuri Balakrishna, bore he came into the limelight with the movie Samarasimha Reddy.

Fondly known as JP, Jaya Prakash Reddy played the role of Veera Raghava Reddy opposite Balakrishna in Samarasimha Reddy, which gave him a major break after ten years. Then there was no lookback for this talented artiste, who went on to work with all the leading Tollywood actors like Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu, Junior NTR, Ram Charan Allu Arjun, Ravi Teja and others.

Jaya Prakash Reddy appeared in over 100 movies in his acting career spanning 32 years. Samarasimha Reddy, Preminchukundam Raa, Narasimha Naidu, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Julayi, Ready, Kick, Jayam Manadera, Jamba Lakidi Pamba, Avunu Valliddaru Istapaddaru, Kabaddi Kabbadi, Evadi Gola Vadidi and Kithakithalu are some of his most popular films.

Jaya Prakash Reddy played villain in many hit movies including Jayam Manade Raa and Chennakesava Reddy and his speaking of flawless Rayalaseema-slang made him a household name. Besides, he also essayed comic role in some films and he made a huge fanbase for himself with his unique diction and mannerism.

The news about the sudden death of Jaya Prakash Reddy came as a rude shock to all his followers across the globe. The many saddened fans took to Twitter to pay tributes him and offer condolences to his bereaved family members. They also shared some of his photos and recalled his best moments in various films.

Sujeev @sujeevnani

Many Times He made us to Laugh For The 1st Tym He Mad us to Cry Your Body May Left This World Your Soul will not leave us Meeru Chesina Characters Mamillini Navvisthu Alaaristhu Eppatiki Brathiki a Untaaru Sir (Folded hands Loudly crying face) We miss u #JPR #JayaprakashReddy