Superstar Mahesh Babu, director SS Rajamouli and many celebs from the Telugu film industry could not stop going gaga over Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy after watching it on the opening day.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is one of the most-awaited historical dramas of 2019. Along with viewers, many celebs were impressed with its promos and were eagerly waiting for its release in the cinema halls. Many of them flocked the theatres to watch the film on the first day of its release and Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli were among those popular celebs, who enjoyed the film on its opening day.

Soon after watching it, Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter page to share his review on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. He tweeted, "Amongst the scale, grandeur and visuals...the performance of #Chiranjeevi garu stands tall #SyeRaa is a must watch!! Congrats to #RamCharan @DirSurender and entire team. Special mention to @RathnaveluDop ...Outstanding cinematography!! The best in recent times ."

SS Rajamouli heaped the praises upon the ensemble cast of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The director tweeted, "Chiranjeevi garu breathed life into Sri Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. He rekindled the fires of the lost history. @IamJagguBhai garu, Namma @KicchaSudeep @VijaySethuOffl #Nayanatara & @tamannaahspeaks - all the characters are engrossing and intresringly intertwined with the story."

The Baahubali director congratulated producer Ram Charan and director Surender Reddy for the success of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. SS Rajamouli tweeted further, "Hearty Congratulations to Charan and @DirSurender for the stupendous and well deserved Success.. #SyeraaNarashimaReddy."

Here are the reviews of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy by other celebs from Tollywood:

Gopi Mohan: Congratulations to Megastar, @DirSurender & #SyeRaa Team for a blockbuster success.#Megastar careers best..A milestone film. #SyeRaaNarsimhaReddy Visuals r awesome.Interval block & Climax r outstanding,2nd half Tamanna song superb.Dialogues .Grand Production values r big Asset.

Varun Tej: I'm just so damn proud to be a Chiranjeevi garu's fan! Loved every bit of #SyeRaaNarsimhaReddy What an emotional & patriotic ride!! Great job by all actors and technicians. @DirSurender kudos! Charan Anna MegaaaaStaaaaaaarrrrrr!

Navdeep: #syeraa !! What an epic film! Congratulating each and every technician and actor for the stupendous success!! Was an absolute treat to watch Big boss on screen! Special mention to @tamannaahspeaks !! Charan you have outdone yourself as a son and a producer!!! #SyeRaa

Shobu Yarlagadda: Loved #SyeRaa! Chiranjeevi garu is amazing! @DirSurender delivers a blockbuster packed w stunning action n drama! Prod. design, cinematography, costumes are outstanding! Each frame oozes richness & grandeur! @tamannaahspeaks stands out and is gorgeous! Congrats #RamCharan n team!

Nandini Reddy: Interval episode...... goosebumps #SyeRaa