In his review of Oh My Kadavule, Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu has heaped praises upon actor Ashok Selvan and director Ashwath Marimuthu for their work. The two are now thrilled and on cloud nine.

Oh My Kadavule is a fantasy romantic comedy film written and directed by debutante Ashwath Marimuthu. The movie was released in the cinema halls on February 14, a week before the theatres were shut down due to coronavirus pandemic. It received positive talk and did well at the box office. The film started streaming on Zee5 on April 24 and garnered a good response from everyone.

Mahesh Babu, who is watching interesting movies on OTTs during the lockdown, watched Oh My Kadavule on Saturday and later took his Twitter account to share his review of it. The superstar tweeted its poster and wrote, "#OhMyKadavule... Enjoyed every bit of it... Superb performances, brilliantly written and directed @Dir_Ashwath. @AshokSelvan you're a natural Thumbs up Claps."

Not many Kollywood celebs watched Oh My Kadavule and praised Ashwath Marimuthu and Ashok Selvan. In such a case, it is really a big thing for them to get appreciated by Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu. Ashok Selvan retweeted his post and wrote, "Definitely my #OhMyKadavule Moment! Thank you so so much sir!! :) big fan! I'm literally dancing here."

Elated Ashwath Marimuthu took to Twitter to thank him and wrote, "Sirrr!!!!! Oh my god!! U made my day:) from being your fan to get such words from you is like ... mind blocked sir @urstrulyMahesh."

Arjun (Ashok Selvan), Anu (Ritika Singh) and Mani (Sha Ra) are best friends since childhood. During a party, Anu asks Arjun to marry her and he agrees. The two gets married, but Arjun's crush Meera creates complication in their relationship. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Upon its release in the theatres, Oh My Kadavule had received a fantastic response from the filmgoers.

Here are a few tweet reviews of Oh My Kadavule:

Vamsi Chandran @VamsiChandran

#OhMyKadavule a beautifully written Romantic drama which is definitely worth watching especially for ppl who blame God for the wrong happenings in their life. @vanibhojan casting is good advertisement for the film attracting TV Serial fans. #OhMyKadavulereview

Ranjith Kumar MP @ranjithparingan

What!!! a movie Fire Impeccable screenplay, narration & direction @Dir_Ashwath Soulful music @leon_james Powerful acting @AshokSelvan Ravishing Beauty actress @ritika_offl. Hats off to the team #OhMyKadavule #OhMyKadavulereview

Kalilur Rahman @rahmanak88