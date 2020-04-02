Kollywood has been hit badly by the ongoing lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the first quarter of 2020. The industry witnessed the release of over 35 movies of different genres between January and March of this year. Rajinikanth's Darbar is the top grosser in this period and there are a few surprising winners,while a few have failed to live up to the expectations.

Rajinikanth's Darbar at Numero Uno Position

Rajinikanth's Darbar was the first biggie to hit the screens in 2020. It was released a few days before the Pongal holiday commenced, which, according to many industry insiders, was a bad idea as the Tamil film did not perfom well outside Chennai. Nonetheless, the AR Murugadoss-directorial went on to collect Rs 15.03 crore in Chennai.

Psycho Does Better than Expected

Mysskin's Psycho, which was released on 24 January, is a surprise winner at the box office. It grossed over Rs 3.30 crore in the capital city of Tamil Nadu. Although there is a huge gap in business between the movies in the first and second positions, taking the budget and the star value into consideration, what the Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nithya Menen-starrer has collected is a no small feat.



Pattas, The Underperformer

Dhanush's Pataas in in the third posistion at the Chennai box office, but the movie has performed below expectations. Having released during the Pongal season, the Tamil flick was expected to do big business, but it raked in about Rs 3 crore, which is way lesser than his previous film Asuran, that minted over Rs 6.5 crore in Chennai.

Oh My Kadavule, Surprise Winner

Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh's Oh My Kadavule has emerged as the surprise winner at the box office. The film has earned Rs 2.65 crore in Chennai which is a big number for a film which does not have an A-list actor in the cast.

And Arun Vijay's Mafia is in the fifth place. The film has collected Rs 2.40 crore in the capital city of Tamil Nadu. It has become a profitable venture.

Verdict:

However, March was largely affected by the Coronavirus outbreak as the theatres went for complete shutdown in the third week. The films, which were scheduled for releases in March, have been postponed. Also, the release of Thalapathy Vijay's Master, which was scheduled to hit the screens on 9 March, is pushed for the future date.