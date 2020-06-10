Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Jr NTR and a host of other Telugu celebs have showered wishes upon senior Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is celebrating his 60th birthday on Wednesday.

Balakrishna was born to the legendary actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) and Basavatarakam on June 10 in 1960. He spent his childhood in Chennai and moved to Hyderabad during his adolescence.

He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce from Nizam College and got married at the young age of 22 to Vasundhara Devi. He is a 2-time MLA of Hindupur and the Chairman of Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research.

Balayya entered the film industry as a child artist in late NTR's Tatamma Kala in 1974. Later, he acted in several films including Daana Veera Soora Karna, Sri Madvirata Parvam, Akbar Salim Anarkali and Sri Tirupati Venkateswara Kalyanam. He made his debut as a hero with Sahasame Jeevitham in 1984. He has starred in 105 films in his acting career spanning five decades and he is busy with 106 movie BB 3.

Nandamuri Balakrishna has created a unique fan-base for himself through his over-the-top action and dialogue delivery. Even some celebs are a huge admirer of the actor and look up to him for inspiration. While social media is flooded with wishes from fans, some celebs also took to Twitter to wish him on his 60th birthday.

Here are celebs' birthday wishes for Nandamuri Balakrishna:

Mahesh Babu: To the powerhouse of energy, an actor I've always admired... Happy 60th Balakrishna garu. Wishing you the best of health and happiness always

Prabhas: #Balayya sirrr Mee action ki And Bgm @MusicThaman sirr chimpesaaru Sir Mee bgm never before...

Jr NTR: నాలోని అభిమానిని తట్టి లేపింది మీరే..నాకు ఊహ తెలిశాక చుసిన మొట్టమొదటి హీరో మీరే..ఈ 60వ పుట్టినరోజు మీ జీవితంలో మరపురానిది కావాలని, మీరు ఆయురారోగ్యాలతో సంతోషం గా ఉండాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను. I wish you a very Happy 60th Birthday Babai. జై బాలయ్య ! #HappyBirthdayNBK

Venkatesh Daggubati: Wishing our dearest Balayya Babu a very happy birthday! May your year be blessed both on the personal and professional front. Looking terrific in #BB3. #HappyBirthdayNBK

Mohan Babu M: నా సోదరుని కుమారుడు నందమూరి బాలకృష్ణ 100 సంవత్సరాలు అష్ట ఐశ్వర్య ఆయురారోగ్యములతో నిండు నూరేళ్ళు పుట్టిన రోజులు జరుపుకోవాలని నా హృదయపూర్వకముగా షిరిడీ సాయినాథుని కోరుకుంటున్నాను. #HappyBirthdayNBK

Chiranjeevi Konidela: 60లో అడుగుపెడుతున్న మా బాలకృష్ణకి షష్టి పూర్తి శుభాకాంక్షలు.ఇదే ఉత్సాహంతో ,ఉత్తేజంతో

ఆయురారోగ్యాలతో నిండునూరేళ్ల సంబరం కూడా జరుపుకోవాలని,అందరి అభిమానం ఇలాగే పొందాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను. Dear #NBK as U turn the magical 60,I fondly reminisce on Ur amazing journey.Happy birthday

Kalyanram Nandamuri: మీరు ఎందరికో బాలయ్య..నాకు మాత్రం తండ్రి తరువాత తండ్రి స్థానంలో ఉండే బాబాయ్. మీ ఆదర్శంతోనే సినిమాల్లోకి వచ్చాను,మీ స్ఫూర్తి తో నే కొనసాగుతున్నాను. ఈ 60వ పుట్టిన రోజున మీరు సంతోషం గా ఆరోగ్యం గా ఉండాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను.Wishing you a very Happy 60th Birthday Babai #HappyBirthdayNBK

Sunil: Wishing #NandamuriBalakrishna garu a very happy birthday and great year ahead!#HappyBirthdayNBK#HBDNandamuriBalakrishna

Sree Vishnu: Wishing our Nandamuri Balakrishna garu a very Happy 60th Birthday. #BB3FirstRoar is amazing, can't wait to watch #BB3 combo on big screen.#HappyBirthdayNBK

Rohith Nara: U r the greatest example of a person with utmost humility, modesty with great spirituality who respects everyone.Happiest of the Birthdays to "The Lion" who will never bats an eye, either for a hiss of a "snake" or of a sheep's opinion!Jai Balayya!HBD Bala Mama #HappyBirthdayNBK

Srikanth Meka: Happy 60th birthday to Balakrishna garu. #BB3 first roar looks terrific and awaiting..#HappybirthdayNBK

Sudheer Babu: మా బాలయ్య బాబు గారికి జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు #HappyBirthdayNBK

H.E Dr Naresh VK: At the stroke of 12 midnight my good friend balakrishna a legend will turn 60 years young. rise, shine & take the legacy of late Sree NTR forward & up keep the pride of Telugu film industry & nandamuri fans. Advance Happy birthday. Luv ur golden heart

Director Maruthi: Yeiiiiiiii This is the stuff we want from #BalayyaBabu & #BoyapatiSrinu gari combo#BB3 Solid Masssssss @MusicThaman kickass bgm #HappyBirthdayNBK garu Best wishes to #NBK106 team

Charmme Kaur: Baaaalaaaaaaaaaaaa Happpyyyyyyyyy birthdaaayyyyyy .. Let's party soon #happybirthdayNBK

Vennela Kishore: Wishing our Nandamuri Balakrishna garu a very happy 60th Birthdayyy ..Wishing you many happy returns for the coming years ahead sir..

Puri Jagannadh: బాల మీరు ఎప్పుడూ ఇలాగే ఉండాలని కోరుకుంటూ జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు Coca-Cola Pepsi…Balayya Babu Sexy. #HappyBirthdayNBK

Anil Sunkara: Happy 60th birthday to our 'LEGEND'. మా బంగారు బాలయ్య కు జన్మదిన శుభాభినందనలు. #HappybirthdayNBK

Devi Sri Prasad: Wishing a very HAPPY MUSICAL BIRTHDAY to Sri NANDAMURI BALAKRISHNA GARU... Keep Rocking always with ur Amazing Energy Sir And all d very Best to the entire Crew of #BB3 #HappyBirthdayNBK

Gopichandh Malineni: బాలయ్య & బోయపాటి గారి కాంబినేషన్ అంటే మాస్ కి పూనకాలే ..Superb teaser #NBK106 @MusicThaman BGM rachha ..all the best team The following media includes potentially sensitive content. Change settings

Mythri Movie Makers: Wishing Balayya garu a very Happy 60th Birthday #HappyBirthdayNBK

