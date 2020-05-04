Superstar Mahesh Babu has condemned the terrorist attack in Handwara, terming it as a dark time for our nation. The Tollywood actor paid homage to Indian Army men, who were martyred in the attack.

Mahesh Babu took his Twitter account today to pay his tributes to the martyred security men. The Telugu actor tweeted, "The Handwara attack - A dark time for our nation. Our soldiers' courage and determination to safeguard our nation remain unparalleled. I stand in silence to honour our soldiers who died on duty fighting for us."

The Sarileru Neekevvuru actor added, "Heartfelt condolences to all their grieving family and loved ones. Sending them love & strength in this time of grief Folded hands Jai Hind Flag of India.

A joint team comprising five army personnel and a Jammu and Kashmir Police officer reached Handwara, following intelligence inputs that terrorists had taken civilians, hostage, in a house in Changimulla. The security team successfully managed to rescue the civilians in the 12-hour operation, which is said to be in one of the deadliest operations for the security forces in the Valley.

But the security team came under heavy fire but managed to kill the two terrorists. However, in the ensuing firefight, all five members were killed. Millions of people across Indian including celebs and political leaders paid tributes to martyred men Colonel Ashthosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, NK Rajesh Kumar, L/NK Dinesh Singh and SI Sageer Ahmed Qazi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Tributes to our courageous soldiers and security personnel martyred in Handwara. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. They served the nation with utmost dedication and worked tirelessly to protect our citizens. Condolences to their families and friends."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "I bow to our soldiers and security personnel martyred while protecting our motherland during an encounter with terrorists in Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir. Nation will always remain indebted to their supreme sacrifice. My deepest condolences to their bereaved families."