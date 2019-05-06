Superstar Mahesh Babu, who is now awaiting the release of Maharshi, has revealed that he would start working with SS Rajamouli after the director completes his commitments.

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli are among the most popular and successful actors and directors down south. Their fans have been desperately waiting for the two to work together in a project for quite long. This urge has grown stronger post the release of Baahubali 2. Interestingly, the two have evinced their interest to work with each other, but their fans are curious to see when their dream will be materialised.

Mahesh Babu has wrapped up the works of his landmark 25th movie Maharshi and is all set to release it in the cinema halls across the globe on May 9. He is currently busy with its promotion and the most asked question in most of his interviews is: When will he start working on director SS Rajamouli's film?

In an interview, Mahesh Babu revealed that he has signed to do a film with SS Rajamouli. "We both are committed to working together. But first, he has to complete his current assignments and I will have to complete mine," IndiaGlitz quoted the superstar as saying in the interview.

In another interview, Mahesh Babu said that he is currently in talks with Rajamouli. "I am in talks for a project with Rajamouli garu. Discussions are on and everything will be announced when the time is right," the Maharshi actor told 123Telugu, when asked about his future projects.

It should be recalled here that SS Rajamouli had confirmed signing a film with Mahesh Babu during the promotion of Baahubali: The Beginning in July 2015. "Why not? We have already signed together. I am directing Mahesh Babu in a film, which will be produced by KL Narayana," he had told critic Sreedhar Pillai, when the latter asked him whether he will ever sign a film with Mahesh.

SS Rajamouli had assured to start working on Mahesh Babu's film after the release of Baahubali. "I announced the movie long back, but I am waiting to complete my current project. That's why my project with Mahesh Babu is delayed. Of course, we will work together. I will start working on his film after the release of Baahubali," Rajamouli had added.

But post the release of Baahubali 2, SS Rajamouli has gone on to team up with Junior NTR and Ram Charan and is currently busy with the shooting of their upcoming movie RRR, which is set for release in summer 2020. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu will start shooting for Anil Ravipudi's project after the release of Maharshi. Their project is likely to take off by the end of the next year.