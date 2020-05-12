Superstar Mahesh Babu and actress Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni is already a kid superstar down south with massive followers on her Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channels.

Star kids are big attractions for the fans and there some such children, who often trend on social media for various reasons like their birthdays or public appearance. If there is one kid, who is making it to headlines for different reason down south, it is none other than Sitara Ghattamaneni, who was born to Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu on July 20, 2012.

The couple has two children and Sitara Ghattamaneni has an elder brother named Gautam, who was on 31 August 2006. But among the two, Sitara is the most loved kid in the Ghattamaneni family. Ever since she was born, she has been trending on social media every now and then. Thanks to Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu for sharing her cute and adorable photos.

Of late, Sitara Ghattamaneni has been grabbing eyeballs for different reasons. The seven-year-old girl has created her own accounts on social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. She has been sharing interesting photos and videos featuring her skills, which have surprised everyone.

Sitara has created her YouTube account in association with director Vamshi Paidipally's daughter Aadya. The kids occasionally come up with videos of their paintings and greetings cards for special occasions. They also interviewed Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna as a part of the promotion of Sarileru Neekevvuru. Their channel has 214,000 subscribers and their videos have got millions of views.

Sitara has 73,186 followers on her facebook account and 41,700 followers on her Instagram page, which was created in the first week of April. One can't stop going gaga over her bright the young mind featured in the photos, videos and their captions shared on these channels. It is really a delight to see her posts.

Looking at her cute mannerisms and talking, anyone will accept the fact she has inherited acting skills from her father Mahesh Babu and mother Namrata Shirodkar. While her brother Gautam has already been introduced to the films, many of Prince's fans are eagerly waiting to known when she will enter movie industry.

Mahesh Babu had once revealed in an interview that his wife Namrata has set straight guidelines for Sitara and Gautam. All credit goes to her for the popularity of his daughter, who is already a kid superstar, who is surely one to be followed on social media. Her videos shows that she will surely be lady superstar, when she grows up.