Here is bad news for superstar Mahesh Babu's fans, who are eagerly waiting to know about his next release after Sarileru Neekevvaru. The actor may not allow him to have a single release in 2020 due to his two mistakes.

Mahesh Babu is fresh from the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru, which has become a blockbuster at the box office. All his fans are eager to know about the details of his next movie and they are excited to see another film by the actor this year. But it is said that he is yet to finalise his forthcoming movie.

It is known that Mahesh Babu announced a film with director Sukumar much before he started shooting for Ani Ravipudi's Sarileru Neekevvaru. But the actor ditched the project after Sukumar went on to announce the same film with stylish star Allu Arjun. Now, the stylish star has started shooting for the movie months after the release of Ala Vaikunthapurramaloo.

Soon after the release of Sarileru Neekevvaru, director Koratala Siva approached Mahesh Babu for an extended cameo role in megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie Acharya, which is produced by Ram Charan. The superstar was impressed with the role and had given his consent for it. But he rejected the film at the last minute due to the issue of his remuneration.

Mahesh Babu had agreed to work with Parasuram in his next project. But the director had signed another film with Naga Chaitanya and he decided to keep it on hold for Prince. He did not want to miss a chance to work with the superstar. However, Mahesh told the director to complete the movie and he also assured him to do a film with him.

It is reported that Mahesh Babu would take a three-month-long break and he is set to go on a family trip with his family after the Coronavirus comes under control. During the promotion of Sarileru Neekevvaru, the actor had told that he would work with director Vamsi Paidipally in his next movie, which was to go on floors before his Sankranthi release.

During the promotion of Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh said, "I am going to work with Vamsi Paidipally once again. This project was supposed to happen before Sarileru Neekevaru, but, I wanted to do the latter one first. This is not going to be a message-oriented film again, and will be a pakka commercial entertainer."

The Coronavirus scare has stalled the shooting and release of many Telugu movies. It will also delay Mahesh Babu's next. Vamsi Paidipally is yet to talk about its pre-production activities. Considering this fact, the film needs some time to take off and it will not be ready for release by the end of 2020. Hence, there will not be another release for Mahesh in this year.