Rumours had it that superstar Mahesh Babu is launching his own OTT platform to counter stylish star Allu Arjun's camp. But sources from the film industry claim that he is not ready to take the risk.

Besides acting, Mahesh Babu has been venturing to in business avenues like film production, multiplexes and web series. Of late, it was rumoured that he would be venturing into the OTT business and some producers were already rallying behind the actor to partner with him. His wife Namrata was said to have begun the talks with a Mumbai corporate company to own a platform.

It is known that the relationship between Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun has strained after the two fought during each other during the Sankranthi festival. The news about his new OTT platform fuelled the speculations that it would be the superstar's counter to Allu Arjun, whose father owns the OTT platform named Aha.

Will it take a year or more to recover from the meltdown?

But the novel coronavirus pandemic has all the business activities to a standstill and the global economy is set to move into a slump. The experts are predicting that it would take a year or more to recover from the present meltdown. Hence, Mahesh Babu is refraining from launching the OTT platform, according to a report.

After the success of Sarileru Neekevvuru, Mahesh Babu has given his consent to work in director Parasuram's next film. But he is still dodging to announce his next film officially. Prince is said to want it to be ready for Sankranthi 2021. However, Parasuram needs a minimum of eight months to complete it. It is once in a lifetime chance for him and he is planning it on a big scale.

As per Parasuram's planning, the movie will be ready for release during summer 2021. But Mahesh Babu is said to be scared of clashing with SS Rajamouli's RRR, which is slated to hit the screens during Sankranti 2021, but it might be postponed to April 28, 2021, due to the extended lockdown period, which has delayed its shooting.