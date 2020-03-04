Superstar Mahesh Babu, who shares a great bonding with the Akkineni's, has reportedly advised Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame, complete Naga Chaitanya's film, before taking up his next movie.

Mahesh Babu, who is fresh from the success of Sarileru Neekevuru, is gearing up to announce his next movie. All his fans are eagerly waiting to know about the director he will work with. The latest buzz in the media is that after Anil Ravipudi, he has decided to work with another young director – Parasuram.

Geetha Govindam gave a big break to Parasuram, who was flooded with several offers post this film. More than a year after its release, he announced to direct Naga Chaitanya's forthcoming movie, which is yet to go on floors. Of late it was rumoured that he postponed work on this project after Mahesh Babu agreed to work with him. Though Mahesh advised him to finish first, he is said to have kept Chay's film on hold.

Mahesh Babu is on the verge of signing Koratala Siva's next movie Acharya featuring megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. He is said to be seen in a crucial role, which has the screen presence of 30 minutes. He needs to spend 35 days to shoot this film. It is a dream-come-true project for Prince, who can't afford a chance to feature alongside Chiru.

Since it takes some more time to take up Parasuram's film, Mahesh Babu reportedly advised the director complete Naga Chaitanya and he can do another film if he wants to. However, the director has reportedly said that he is ready to wait for him to complete Chiranjeevi's project.

"Mahesh has advised Parasuram that he can finish his film with Naga Chaitanya and then take up the film with him. But Parasuram has told him that he doesn't want to do Chaitanya's film as it will take a lot of time, and that he prefers to wait till Mahesh completes Chiru's film," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.