Mahesh Babu joins the team for the fresh shooting schedule to be wrapped up in Hyderabad. Sarkaru Vaari Paata being made under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, the makers announced the same via their social media handles.

"Superstar is back in AuCTION #SarkaruVaariPaata resumes its shoot #SVPShootResumes (sic)", Mythri Movie Makers tweeted on July 12th. The makers also shared a picture from the sets, that features Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh Babu's picture from the sets of Sarkaru Vaari Paata:

The picture features Mahesh Babu wearing a casual blue shirt, ready to get into the action with his mask on. The much-anticipated movie features the National Award winner- actress Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role.

As per the recent updates, the movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata's first schedule was wrapped up in Dubai even before the second wave of the Covid began. But, as the situation became less reliable, the team had to cancel the pre-planned schedules.

The makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata have now begun the newest schedule in Hyderabad. Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju, and other actors will participate in the shooting before they wrap it up for the next schedule.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata other details:

SS Thaman is working on the music composition for the movie. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners jointly.

As per the earlier announcement, the movie was supposed to hit the screens for Sankranti- 2022. But, keeping the unprecedented times in context, the release date could be changed anytime. Touted to be a political drama, the movie is one of the most awaited ones of the season.

Mahesh Babu is in talks to work with Mani Ratnam in the coming days, but there is no official confirmation regarding the same.