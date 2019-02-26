Superstar Mahesh Babu, young tiger Jr NTR, director SS Rajamouli, actress Samantha Akkineni and a host of other Tollywood celebs have saluted Indian Air Force (IAF) for the air strike on terrorist camps in Pakistan.

On February 14, a convoy of vehicles carrying CRPF personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora in the Pulwama district. Over 40 personnel were martyred in this attack conducted by the Pakistan-based Islamist militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed. Many Telugu celebs were saddened with the news and urged government for a fitting reply.

Twelve days after the Pulwama attack, Mirage 2000 fighter jets attacked terrorist camps in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad across the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday. During this operation, the jets dropped 1,000 kg bombs on terror camps.

The IAF's air strike on terrorist camps in Pakistan was a piece of great news for many Tollywood celebs to start the day with. Some of them took to Twitter to express their respects for the brave pilots. They said that it is a proud moment and they saluted their bravery. Here are their comments posted on Twitter.

Mahesh Babu: Extremely proud of our #IndianAirForce. Salutes to the brave pilots of IAF

SS Rajamouli: Salute to the #IndianAirForce . JAI HIND. #IndiaStrikesBack

Jr NTR: Our country gives a fitting reply. #IndiaStrikesBack . Salute to the Indian Air Force #JaiHind

Varun Tej Konidela: #SaluteIndianAirForce

Akhil Akkineni: Indian Air Force we salute you with everything we can ! Proud day for our country..... #IndiaStrikeBack JAI HIND

Nikhil Siddhartha: 1000kgs Bombs aaa... Equal nd Opposite Reaction kaadu... Next Level Reaction idhi .. @narendramodi sir respect u for letting our brave Indian Armed Forces full freedom to handle the situation... Jai Hind #IndianAirForce #Indiastrikesback

Sai Dharam Tej: #mirage A mirage is a naturally occurring optical phenomenon in which light rays bend to produce a displaced image of distant objects or the sky. #howsthejosh #highsir #IAF

Nithiin: SALUTE to OUR INDIAN AIR FORCE!! JAI HO!! JAI HIND Mera bharath mahaan❤️ HOWS THE JOSH!! HIGHH SIRRR!! #IndiaStrikesAgain

Samantha Akkineni: No starting wars but ending it like #IndianAirForce #JaiHind

Kajal Aggarwal: India gives it back A big salute to the brave heroes of our #IndianAirForce Jai Hind #IndiaStrikesBack

Rakul Preet: Salute to the #IndianAirforce #IndiaStrikesBack .. the entire country is super proud

Rahul Ravindran: If Pakistan's rhetoric, that they want to eliminate terrorist operations on their soil, is sincere.... they'll want to start cooperating with India. I understand we flew into their borders and carried out a strike. But they must understand that they haven't walked their talk. Hope their response will be measured and they will keep in mind that our surgical strikes were not an act of war but only an anti-terrorist operation. On our part... we'd probably do well to not go overboard with the chest thumping and stoke fires on social media. Kudos to the.. IAF and the Government for acting efficiently and responsibly. No trash talking... just focused action.

Sushanth A: Indian Air Force! Jai Hind! #IndiaStrikeBack

Siddharth: #Pakistan has not the political unity, the military discipline or the economic strength to go to war against any country, leave alone #India. Stop protecting terrorists and murderers. The rest will write itself. Salute #IAF. Jai Hind.

Ram Pothineni: Cheppinam...Vinley...Salute to the planning and execution of the #IndianAirForce #jaihind

Tamannaah Bhatia: Super proud of the #IndianAirForce! I salute this act of bravery!

Ramya Krishnan: Salute #IndianAirForce... #IndiaStrikesBack.... Jai Hind

Pranitha Subhash: Salute to the #IAF. Killing a terrorist today saves millions of innocent lives tomorrow. So proud . Jai Hind #IndiaStrikesBack

Rashmi Gautam: 2 marks question ki 16marks answer icharu ✊

Subbaraju: Message from the #IndianAirforce: "If you don't understand the language we speak, well, we can speak the language you understand"

Puri Jagannadh: BULLET DIGINDA LEDA? Ghuss ghuss ke maar Diya .. salute to INDIAN AIRFORCE JANAGANAMANA

Director Maruthi: Congrats to our Indian Air Force on the successful #Balakot mission. We are proud of you @IAF_MCC Salute to Indian army, Nation with you #IndiaHitsBack #Surgicalstrike2

Harish Shankar: Proud moment .... goosebumps

Anil Ravipudi: #JAIHIND #IndianAirForce Big salute

Veerabhadram: Big salute to our #indianairforce #IndianStrikesBack .. jaihind️‍

Vijay Chilla: Jai Hind.. #IndiaStrikesBack #indianairforce

Kona Venkat: మేం సమాధానం ఇస్తే సమాధులు కట్టుకోడానికి మీకు శవాలు కూడా దొరకవు !! #IndianAirforce Jai Hind