Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal and a host of other top celebs from the Telugu film industry have offered condolences to the family of Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan.

Saroj Khan was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital at Bandra, Mumbai, following the breathing difficulties on June 17. The choreographer died of cardiac arrest at 1:52 AM on Friday, July 3. The 71-year-old is survived by son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukaina Khan.

Saroj Khan started her career as a child artist at the age of three with the film Nazarana and a background dancer in the late 1950s. She got her break as a choreographer with Geeta Mera Naam in 1974. Later, she has choreographed songs for several big-ticket movies and Mr India, Nagina and Chandni, Tezaab and Thanedaar are some of the films that feature her best works.

The Bollywood dance master had directed dance numbers of Telugu actors Chiranjeevi's Choodalani Vundi and Allu Arjun's Daddy. Bunny was very sad to hear the news about Saroj Khan's death. Some of the top Telugu stars, who have taken inspiration or met her, were also saddened by her demise. They took to Twitter to pay tributes to her and offer condolences to her bereaved family.

Mahesh Babu: Saddened to hear about the demise of ace choreographer #SarojKhan... Her timeless classics will continue to inspire generations to come. The end of an era... Heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. RIP Saroj Khan.

Allu Arjun: Saroj Ji! A Legendary choreographer no more. She was my 1st choreographer ever in the movie "DADDY". I have always admired her incredible body of work. A precious & a irreplaceable jewel in Indian Cinema. I bow down my respects for her and my deepest condolences to all the near and dear ones. RIP #Sarojkhan ji

Tamannaah Bhatia: Woke up to the heartbreaking news of the legendary choreographer #SarojKhan's demise. Her iconic dance moves inspired me at a very young age. Rest in peace Saroj Ji You are truly irreplaceable.

Kajal Aggarwal: Every actors dream is to dance under your tutelage. RIP #SarojKhan ma'am you will be thoroughly missed.

Kiara Advani: A true Legend. Thankyou for all the iconic dances and expressions. My heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. We will miss Saroj Khan Ji

Nidhhi Agerwal: RIP #SarojKhan ji.. the person behind many many iconic songs.. the one who showcased a heroine beautifully my prayers with the family

Namrata Shirodkar: Did many films with the inimitable Saroj ji. An institution in herself!! She was one of the few dance directors who blended dance with emotion so beautifully. She brought out the total woman in you when she made you perform!! Will miss you Saroj ji ♥️♥️♥️ Sending love and light to her soul and strength to all her family and loved ones

Taapsee Pannu: Atleast I had a chance to dance in your company. I am going to hold on to those memories tight.... real tight. We lose another star to the sky. Your songs will make every girl remember you for ever n ever.

Priyanka Upendra: Rest in peace Saroj ji..had the honour of working with ma'am in my Hindi film #mujhemeribiwisebachao with Arshad Warsi and Rekha ma'am..graceful, energetic and a wonderful human being..will miss you #SarojKhanJi Om Shanti

Surbhi: End of an Era Broken heart May your soul rest in peace #Sarojkhan ji, you will be missed dearly but your songs will always be remembered ❤

Priyamani Raj: You will be terribly missed master ji!! Was really fortunate to have worked with this legend long back..Thank you for all the wonderful songs you choreographed! #RIPSarojKhan

Radikaa Sarathkumar: Very saddened to hear the passing of #SarojKhan or masterji as we call her fondly. A talented creator made dancing so effortless ,worked with her in Mera Pati Sirf Mera Hai, in an iconic song, was amazed at how she worked on transforming the actors to her visuals RIP