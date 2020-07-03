The heartbreaks that have come with 2020 have not ceased yet. As we tread through the loses of talented film personalities, the news of ace choreographer Saroj Khan passing away this morning adds to the sorrow.

With a career that spanned over 40 years, Saroj Khan's name was gospel when it came to the art of dancing. Over the years Khan, fondly known as Masterji, has given us some of the most iconic dance steps in Bollywood.

From Hawa Hawaai, Ek Do Teen, Dola Re Dola to many other notable songs in the recent past including Yeh Ishq Haye which won Saroj Khan her last National Award, she has made sure that every song has a perfect movement.

And her talent shone right up to her last project, the song Tabah Ho Gaye from Kalank. Khan, who was very active on social media about the diminishing quality of work for her in the last few years, was brought on board for the 2019 Dharma Production. It was a wonderful coincidence that her final choreography was for one of her favourite disciples, Madhuri Dixit-Nene. Saroj Khan gave some incredible steps to the number which made the song a memorable one.

We saw the magic she spun onscreen with so many great actors and we hoped that she could have done more work like she wanted to.

Rest In Peace, Masterji!