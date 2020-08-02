Ace music director Devi Sri Prasad is celebrating his 41stbirthday today. Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Arya and a host of other Telugu celebs has showered wishes upon DSP and rare and unseen pictures.

Devi Sri Prasad is one of the best music composers of the Telugu and Tamil film industries. He has scored music for over 100 films in Telugu and Tamil languages. He is also a lyricist, singer and performer. He has won nine Filmfare Awards, five CineMAA Awards and one Nandi Award for Best Music Director.

Fondly known as DSP, the music director has composed tunes and background score for the films of some popular actors including Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun. Besides his work, he has maintained very good relationship with everyone in the film industry and wishes them on various occasion. Many of them took to their Twitter account to wish him on his birthday.

Here are some celebs' birthday wishes to Devi Sri Prasad:

Mahesh Babu: Happy birthday, rockstar @ThisIsDSP!! Keep ruling the charts with your phenomenal music. Have a great day!! Stay safe

Allu Arjun: Many many happy returns of to my friend and my music director for most of my film @ThisIsDSP . Wishing you a beautiful day and a lovely year to come .

Arya: Wishing our brother Rock Star @thisisdsp a very Happy birthday Have a fantastic year ahead brother Wishing you all the love happiness and success #HappyBirthdayDSP

Harish Shankar: Sirjiiiiiii wishing you a ... Rocking......... Musical Birthday from me and my team @ThisIsDSP Keep Inspiring us ....

Kona Venkat: My best birthday wishes to u Rockstar @ThisIsDSP !! Ur a true entertainer and a fantastic musician of this generation

Rathnavelu: Wishing Happy Birthday to the super talented Rock star @ThisIsDSP Have an unlimited Happiness n Success!!

BVS Ravi: Happy birthday to the a scintillating sound creator; a vibrant heart, energetic &positive @ThisIsDSP !! Continue making the world fall in love with your Tunes sir

Karthik Gowda: Happy Birthday @ThisIsDSP. To more & more music and more power to dance a lot in the siima and other events

Shravya Varma: Happy to be doing this on behalf of your crazily amazing and devoted fans this is beautiful. Wishing you Advance Happy Birthday to the musical magician @ThisIsDSP #1daytoto #HappyBirthdayDSP #DSPbirthdayFestBegins @devidiehardfans @dsptrends

Bobby: Wishing you a very happy musical birthday @ThisIsDSP sir jiii Working with you is always fun and you amazes me every time with your unlimited energy. Keep up the spirit, God bless

Gopichandh Malineni: Happy birthday to one of the finest music director of TFI @ThisIsDSP have a fantastic musical year ahead

Atluri Venky: Wish you a happy birthday Devi garu. I've had a lot of lovely conversations with you and your music is a treat to our entire team of #RangDe @ThisIsDSP #HappyBirthdayDSP

Ramajogaiah Sastry: ప్రియమైన @ThisIsDSP గారికి హృదయపూర్వక జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు

Madhu Shalini: Happy happpyyyyy to you #RockStar @ThisIsDSP Stay blessed

S Thaman: Hello #DSPians & @dspdiehardfans @ThisIsDSP have a great one !! #HappyBirthdayDSP God bless!!

Sithara Entertainments: Wishing our Rockstar @ThisIsDSP a Musical Birthday from team #RangDe! We can't wait to share your wonderful tunes with everyone #HappyBirthdayDSP @actor_nithiin @KeerthyOfficial @pcsreeram @dirvenky_atluri @vamsi84 @SVR4446 @adityamusic

Sri Venkateswara Creations: Wishing Rockstar @ThisIsDSP, a very Happy Birthday! #HappyBirthdayDSP

Fans dedicate 2 us..But am dedicatin a video 2 a Dear Diehardfan @dspFanNandeep who meets me every year frm a long distance wit lot of customised gifts..inspite of me askin him not 2 strain so much..



In #Lockdown too,He managed 2 send dis all d way frm DELHI?❤️



Thanku4dLov?? pic.twitter.com/s3ryZDaz11 — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) August 2, 2020

Wishing you a very happy musical birthday @ThisIsDSP sir jiii??.



Working with you is always fun and you amazes me every time with your unlimited energy. Keep up the spirit, God bless ? pic.twitter.com/Kmj2unoqW2 — Bobby (@dirbobby) August 2, 2020