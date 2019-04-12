Telugu's Super Star Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie 'Maharshi' is one of the most awaited movies of the season. With Pooja Hegde as the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu, actor 'Allari' Naresh is to be seen in an important role in Maharshi.

After the first song from Maharshi movie grabbed the attention of all the second number is out now. The first song with the lyrics "Choti Choti Batein" became quite famous with peppy music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. While the first song established the friendship between Mahesh Babu, Allari Naresh, and Pooja Hegde, the second song seems quite different.

The second number with the lyrics "Nuvve Samastham" is out now. The makers had released the song and Mahesh Babu shared the lyrical video quoting, "Up, close & personal with Rishi through #NuvveSamastham #TheAuraofRishi #Maharshi".

The song Nuvve Samastham is sung by Yazin Nizar and the lyrics are penned by Shree Mani. The song looks much like an introductory song for Mahesh Babu in the movie. The lyrics are catchy and the music composed by Devi Shri Prasad is fresh.

Mahesh Babu will be seen as Rishi in this movie. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the movie is set for a release on May 9.