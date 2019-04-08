Mahesh Babu has once again proved his popularity as the teaser from his upcoming movie Maharshi has amassed record-number of hits on YouTube. In about 48 hours, the clip has garnered over 15 million views.

The teaser presents him in stylish avatars. He mouths inspirational words aimed to lift the spirit of the youths. Stepping into the shoes of a college student 'Rishi', the actor has charmed the audience with his chocolate boy looks.

After promising a Ugadi and Gudi Padwa surprise, Mahesh Babu treated his fans with the much-awaited teaser of his upcoming next on Saturday, April 6.

Ever since the teaser released, the actor's look in a checkered suit stepping out of a helicopter in an exquisite location and his powerful dialogue in the custody has left the fans crazy.

It is now on the verge of beating the teaser record of Rajinikanth's Petta which amassed 15,637,517 hits till the story went for publishing.

In the Mahesh Babu's latest movie, the actor will be also portraying the role of a high-profile successful entrepreneur, a man who never loses. Maharshi marks the 25th film of the Superstar and is a very close and special project for him. The film is all set to hit the theatres on May 9.

With about a month to go for the film's release, the fans can expect songs from the movie to be unveiled one after the other in the weeks to come before the big pre-release event.

The Telugu movie has Pooja Hegde playing the female lead with Meenakshi Dixit and Sonal Chauhan doing key roles. Allari Naresh has enacted an important character, while Jagapathi Babu, Sai Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Vennela Kishore, Pavitra Lokesh and host of other supporting artistes are part of the cast.