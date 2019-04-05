Director Vamshi Paidipally released a new poster of his upcoming movie Maharshi and announced that he would launch its teaser on YouTube as Ugadi treat for the fans of super Mahesh Babu on April 6.

Maharshi has huge hype and expectations surrounding it as it is the 25th landmark film of Mahesh Babu. The movie was initially slated to hit the screens on April 5, but the makers postponed its release to May 9, due to the delay in its production. With a just month away from its release, they are to release its first look video, trailer and audio album and their delay has upset the fans of Prince.

Finally, Vamshi Paidipally took to his Twitter account to give good news to the fans of Mahesh Babu. The director not only released a new poster from his much-awaited movie Maharshi but also revealed that its teaser would be released on the internet at 9.09 am on April 6 as Ugadi treat.

Vamshi Paidipally tweeted, "#JoinRishi tomorrow at 9:09 a.m... Join The Journey of our Superstar @urstrulyMahesh as RISHI tomorrow... This Ugadi will be much more special with the teaser of #Maharshi. #MaharshiTeaserOnApril6th @hegdepooja @allarinaresh @ThisIsDSP @KUMohanan1."

Maharshi is a romantic action drama film and the makers have kept its story under wraps to maintain the viewers' curiosity till its release in the cinema halls. If we are to go by leaked reports, it is about an NRI, who establishes himself as a businessman in the US. He returns to India to invent innovative ways of farming. Besides providing entertainment, the movie will offer an inspirational message to the public.

Mahesh Babu is playing the businessman in Maharshi, while Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh essay the roles of his love interest and friend, respectively. Sonal Chauhan and Meenakshi Dixit are seen in prominent roles of the movie, which is produced by C Ashwini Dutt, Dil Raju and Prasad V Potluri under the banners of Vyjayanthi Movies, Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema.