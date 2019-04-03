A college professor from Ballarpur in Maharashtra killed his two daughters and sent a photo via WhatsApp to his estranged wife. He then committed suicide.

The incident happened early Tuesday morning, the police said.

According to Hindustan Times, Rishikant, an ITI professor, was angry over his wife Pragati leaving him a few days back for Shahnawaz Khan, a driver. The two were allegedly having an affair for a while and suddenly decided to elope. A complaint was filed by Rishikant's brother Gopal C Kudupalli.

Pragati left behind her 40-year-old husband and their two children - Narayani, 6, and Karthiki, 18 months.

A report by Gulf News states that a case has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code against Pragati and Shahnawaz for abetting suicide, murder, and torture.

Sunil Kamble, a police officer was quoted as saying by Gulf News that the duo are on the run at the moment and the police are searching for them.

Unfortunately, this is not the only instance in the recent past when a man killed his children. Last month, a debt-ridden man had poisoned his two minor children and hung himself.

Sundar Singh, 40, ran an eatery in Kullu in Himachal Pradesh which was not doing well. Singh was also rejected for a loan which seemed to be his tipping point, reports HT.

The bodies of the man and his two children were discovered by his wife in the middle of the night. She had woken up to find the light on in the children's room. When she went in, she found her two children, 14-year-old Tushar and 11-year-old Mahi on the floor and Singh was hanging by a piece of cloth from the ceiling. The wife also found a plate of Rasmalai on the floor which could have contained the poison for the children.