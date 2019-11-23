Live

In a major turn of events, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in on Saturday (November 23) morning for a second term as Maharashtra Chief Minister. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to the two leaders at Raj Bhawan. This development comes hours after it was almost confirmed that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be the next chief minister of Maharashtra. Follow ibtimes.co.in's LIVE blog for latest updates.

