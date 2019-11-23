In a major turn of events, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in on Saturday (November 23) morning for a second term as Maharashtra Chief Minister. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to the two leaders at Raj Bhawan. This development comes hours after it was almost confirmed that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be the next chief minister of Maharashtra. Follow ibtimes.co.in's LIVE blog for latest updates.
Live Updates
Tussi grt ho! Abhishek Manu Singhvi to Sharad Pawar on Maha 'drama'
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi took to Twitter saying: "Surreal wht I read abt #Maharashtra. Thought it was fake news. Candidly &personally speaking, our tripartite negotiations shd not have gone on for more than 3 days...took too long. Window given was grabbed by fast movers. #pawarji tussi grt ho! Amazing if true, still not sure."
WATCH | Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM
Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister for the second time. The oath administered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan.
#WATCH Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister again, oath administered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/kjWAlyMTci— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019
WATCH | Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra
NCP leader Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra. The oath is administered by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan.
#WATCH Mumbai: NCP's Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy CM, oath administered by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/TThGy9Guyr— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019
PM Modi congratulates Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis soon after he took oath with Ajit Pawar as his deputy. "Congratulations to @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra," tweeted PM Modi.