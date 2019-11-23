Maharashtra woke up on Saturday (November 23) morning to a massive surprise as BJP's Devendra Fadnavis returned as the chief minister for the second time with NCP leader Ajit Pawar his deputy.

The month-long political impasse ended dramatically after Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the CM, backed by the Sharad Pawar-led NCP. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath at the Raj Bhavan here at around 7.30 am.

President's Rule, which was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12, has been revoked. In the October state election, the BJP was the single largest party, with 105 seats. Its former ally Shiv Sena won 56. The NCP was third with 54, and the Congress fourth with 44. Sources say Ajit Pawar has the support of as many as 22 NCP MLAs (out of a total of 54); a few leaders and MLAs from the Shiv Sena are also said to be in touch. Sources quoted by news agency ANI, meanwhile, said Sharad Pawar was a part of discussions for a Fadnavis-led government, and that he gave his assent to Ajit. The sources said no decision is taken by the NCP without Sharad Pawar's assent.

Here's how it happened:

Sometime around 11.45 night - Ajit Pawar-BJP Deal finalised.

11.55 pm Friday - Fadnavis speaks to Party and requests for swearing-in before anyone in Sena-NCP-Congress comes to know and stakes claim.

12.30 am Saturday - Governor who was to travel out of Mumbai to New Delhi cancels his travel

2.10 am - Secy to Governor told to submit revocation order at 5.47 and arrange swearing-in at 6.30 a.m.

2.30 am - Secy informs he will submit file within two hours and advises 7.30 a.m. for swearing-in as arrangements have to be made early on Saturday.

11.45 pm -on Friday till Saturday 9 a.m. - Ajit Pawar stays put with Fadnavis, not to go back till sworn in.

5.30 am - both Ajit and Fadnavis arrive at Raj Bhavan

President's Rule revoked at 5.47 am, but announced at 9 am.

7.50 am - Swearing-in starts by Governor B.S. Koshyari

8.10 am - Big news breaks

8.40 am - PM Modi congratulates new CM and Dy CM

8.10 am - Reactions start pouring in