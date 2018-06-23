In a shocking incident of desperation, a man threw his mother in front of a tractor to stop his rival from cultivating his land.

The incident in Maharashtra's Washim district led to an FIR being filed against 15 people, with one person already arrested by the Malegaon Police Department.

As per Malegaon senior police inspector Suresh Naiknaware, the man pushed his mother in front of the tractor being driven by his rival, with whom he was engaged in a land dispute. This lead to a fight between the two, which is when the police intervened.

Further investigation is underway said Naiknaware.

[With inputs from ANI]